Shloka Mehta-inspired 2 easy but oh-so-elegant hairstyles from Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, a must-try for brides-to-be

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies are becoming a fashion extravaganza as every guest is turning up looking regal and royal. While the Bollywood celebs’ lookbooks have become the talk of the town, the Ambani family members also showed up being the center of attention with their ensembles. The bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in her pre-wedding festivities, but Shloka Mehta turned many heads with her elegance and style.

While Ambani’s Badi Bahu’s outfits have been described a lot of times, her hairstyle, in the meantime, caught our eyes. So, without missing a beat, let’s decode 2 different hairstyles that Shloka Mehta opted for her two different looks from the sangeet night.

Shloka Ambani’s first hairstyle from Sangeet Night

For the first look of the sangeet night, Shloka Ambani opted for a custom-made cream-colored saree from Tamara Ralph with a long trail embroidered with intricate detailing. She paired it with a pearl-studded blouse featuring a bow design at the back. However, her hair updo stole the spotlight.

Hairstylist Priyanka Borkar along with her assistant Kesha, chose to go for a classic hairstyle with a twist. They tried to accentuate Shloka’s look by giving a sleek back brush and a twisty braided hairstyle adorned with a silver shimmery ribbon-like accessory meandering her braids. The sleek look added more depth to the look which Shloka then completed with a sheen makeup and glossy lips.

Shloka Ambani’s second look from the star-studded night

For the second look, Shloka flaunted her beauty in a Manish Malhotra couture. She wore a pastel peach-colored gorgeous lehenga choli. It lehenga drew similarities with Poo’s look in the Bole Chudiyan song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, Shloka went minimalistic with her hairstyle for this one, allowing her ensemble to shine through.

Priyanka Borkar shared details of the hairstyle she opted for the Ambani bahu. Shloka’s look was put together by a simple and chic hair updo. Keeping the hair pulled back, they gave textured curls to the lower part of her hair and tied it in a voluptuous ponytail. This gave an access to keep the back of her choli exposed.

Shloka went with a glammed look for this one. She completed her makeup with a dewy foundation, kohled eyes, peachy shadow, lots of blush, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lips. Shloka wore a broad neckpiece and a pair of danglers that coordinated well with her ensemble.

While both of the hairstyles are quite easy to achieve, which hairstyle did you like more? If you have any wedding function nearby to attend, these quick and classy hair updos are perfect for a lehenga or an indo-western saree look.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

