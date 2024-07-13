Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride and groom taking vows will fill your hearts with love, don't miss their fun-filled varmala; WATCH

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, tied the knot with his beau, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024. The Shubh Lagan ceremony was attended by numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, politicians, and media personalities from around the world. Now, several videos and pictures from the couple's big day are going viral on social media, and we simply can't take our eyes off the happy couple.

Anant and Radhika's fun-filled Varamala

In one of the videos from the Lagan ceremony, the bride and groom are seen exchanging Varmalas in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple's relatives lift them up as they adorably exchange Varmalas, creating a truly mesmerizing sight.

Bride and Groom exchange vows

In another unseen clip from the wedding, Anant and Radhika can be seen exchanging their wedding vows, looking deeply in love. The couple shares heartfelt emotions and love-filled promises with each other as they promise to love and cherish each other.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant take phere

In another viral clip from the wedding, Anant and Radhika can be seen taking their pheras, looking stunning in their bridal and groom attire. The moment is truly magical as the couple is surrounded by their loved ones.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajinikanth, Rajkummar Rao, and many more attended the Lagan ceremony.

After the Shubh Lagan ceremony, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

