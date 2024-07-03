Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant serves elegant look in long-standing traditional pink gharchola lehenga at her 'Mameru' ceremony with Anant Ambani

We are less than two weeks away from the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Just ahead of the pre-wedding ceremonies, the Ambani family is kick-starting with a Mameru ceremony that holds great importance in Gujarati traditions.

The Ambanis have organized the Mameru ceremony at their residence - Antilia, which the whole family and guests are set to attend. Arriving at the ceremony, we caught a glimpse of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. Looking every bit ethereal, the to-be-Ambani bahu was dripping regal-ness in a heavily embellished lehenga. Let’s check out her look in detail.

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant in a gharchola lehenga

Radhika Merchant has made sure all her pre-wedding festivity looks left us swooning over them. And we are certain that the bride-to-be will be taking it up a notch for the actual pre-wedding ceremonies and rituals kick-starting today. Arriving at Antilla, we caught a glimpse of Radhika decked up in a stunning traditional Gujarati lehenga.

Paying an ode to the Gujarati traditional roots with not just the prints but also the color palette, Radhika Merchant opted for an orange and pink colored lehenga for the Mameru ceremony. This lehenga featured the traditional Gharchola print all over the rani pink lehenga embellished with mirror work and gota patti work.

Accentuating and complementing the pink was the pop tangerine-colored blouse that Radhika opted for. With gota patti, zari work, and mirror work across the heavily embellished blouse, Ms. Merchant certainly made several heads turn as she stepped out. The short-sleeved blouse has golden tassels and droplets along the hemline, which heightened the look further.

Advertisement

When it came to her dupatta, Radhika opted for a matching pink dupatta and played with the color-block technique like a pro. Pleated skilfully and pinned on her shoulder, the Banarasi dupatta with golden tassels was secured with a kamarbandh.

Here’s how Radhika accessorized her Mameru ceremony gharchola lehenga

Channeling her bridal charm, Radhika was seen wearing a double-layered choker necklace in gold, which she paired with long dangler earrings. She styled it further with a statement maang tikka and golden bangles paired with orange ones.

Keeping her glam subtle and letting her outfit take the limelight, we noticed Radhika opting for clean girl makeup with smokey eyes, tons of mascara on her lashes, and nude pink lips. Radhika contoured her cheeks and added a dash of highlighter to accentuate her makeup further. She tied her hair in a sleek pony and added golden accessories to her hair length. All dolled up, she was seen entering the venue and showing off her bejeweled hair-do.

Advertisement

We cannot wait to witness more of Radhika’s stunning bridal looks. Comment below and let us know what you think of this traditional lehenga look.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 4 times Bollywood actresses reimagined Banarasi sarees