Sara Tendulkar repeats her Rs 3,40,000 DIOR bag, pairs it with sporty light-blue co-ord set at the airport

Sara Tendulkar was snapped at the airport returning from her amazing vacation, and we must say—her look was truly eye-catching. We’ve seen stars bring their best fashion to the airport, but the young Gen-Z trendsetter chose to keep her travel look simple in a co-ord set, proving that even a sporty ensemble can be a showstopper. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look—let’s dive in!

Donning a sporty co-ord set at the airport, Sara Tendulkar showcased the perfect travel style. A white tank top served as the base and paired effortlessly with the light-shaded co-ord set. With its fitted bodice, the tank top flattered her figure and hugged her in all the right places. To add a cozy yet stylish touch, she layered it with a light blue jacket featuring an open front and full sleeves. The jacket had black stripes running along the sleeves, adding just the right amount of edge while keeping her look comfortable.

Paired with light blue track pants, Sara Tendulkar brought an effortlessly sporty and cool vibe to the airport. The relaxed fit offered ease of movement, while the black stripes along the sides added a touch of detail—making it an ideal pick for all the girls who believe in “less is more.”

When it came to accessories, she kept things simple yet stylish with stud earrings and minimal rings. Adding a hint of drama, she carried her go-to luxurious Dior tote bag worth Rs 3,40,000—a perfect travel companion to keep all her essentials in one place.

Her face was free from heavy makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. A true fan of minimalism, Sara skipped the glam and opted for a no-makeup look, keeping her lips hydrated and glossy with just a touch of lip balm. Her hair was styled in a side partition and left open for an effortlessly casual vibe. As for footwear, she completed the airport look with a pair of sporty white sneakers.

So girls, if you’re struggling to find the perfect travel ensemble, take a cue from Sara Tendulkar—she’s got just the inspiration you need. Don’t miss out—save this look now!

