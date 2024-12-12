Sara Tendulkar rocks her semi-formal airport look with Celine bag and SRK-style sweater that was so Mohabbatein-coded

Fashion enthusiast Sara Tendulkar has a knack for effortlessly slaying minimal looks. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai Airport, exuding a perfect balance of comfort and contemporary style in a light-colored outfit, topped with an SRK-inspired Mohabbatein sweater. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Sara Tendulkar made a minimalistic yet elegant appearance in casual wear. She wore a white t-shirt featuring a scooped neckline, a sleeveless design, and a small black print on the front. Pairing it with formal, high-waisted, loose-fitting pants that reached her feet, Sara achieved the perfect balance between casual and semi-formal style. To add a neat finish, she tucked her t-shirt into the pants, creating a polished and effortlessly chic look.

Surrounded by cool, chilly air, Sara kept her look cozy and stylish. She layered her white t-shirt with a brick-red sweater, instantly reminding us of Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein. Just like him, she kept both sleeves of her sweater in front, adding a nostalgic touch to her airport appearance.

For accessories, Sara kept it low-key with stud earrings, a delicate green pendant necklace, and a layered bracelet, which added a subtle yet statement-making element to her outfit. She completed the look with a Celine bag made from calfskin, featuring a zipped closure, gold finishing, and hand straps—perfect for a comfortable yet chic travel ensemble.

Always staying true to her makeup game, Sara opted for a natural base, adding perfectly blushed cheeks, long lashes, and glossy lipstick, which gave her an unmissable charm.

As for her hair, she went with a go-to style for a neat and polished look. To keep her hair off her face, she chose a classic half-tied hairstyle, simply gathering a few strands, pulling them back, and securing them with a long clutch. Her shoes were undeniably travel-ready—stylish, classy, and comfortable; they also doubled as a perfect party staple, completing her chic look.

Next time you're gearing up for a vacation, take a cue from Sara Tendulkar and start it in style. Let your inner SRK shine through because who wants boring, lackluster looks? It’s all about making the most of your basic outfits and styling them in the most classy, effortless way. That makes sense, right? So go ahead, add your own flair and travel in style!

