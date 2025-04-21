Sara Tendulkar shows how to get perfect glass skin makeup as she stuns in orange and pink mini dress

The Gen-Z starlet and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is a budding fashionista who constantly serves stunning fashion inspo for different occasions. Whether it be dramatic wedding glam or low-key travel sway, the diva knows how to turn heads with her impeccable picks.

While Sara is out on a dreamy trip to Australia, and having the time of her life with her friends on international trips, we cannot help but keep a record of her looks to give you the ultimate travel-fashion inspo. So, here you go! Explore her recent look against the backdrop of the natural landscape of Australia, dishing out cute looks to die for.

Laughing gleefully for a shot, Tendulkar adorned a crochet dress, which was so cute that every fashionista would want it in their travel wardrobe. The dress with a slightly A-line silhouette flaunted a closed collar and sleeveless design, for an understated but adorable look. The body-hugging crochet dress boasted several colors in a Jenga pattern, including burnt orange, bright red, soft pink, and purple shades, which looked just perfect under the lively sunrays and against the zesty natural background.

The fashion maven accessorized her look with a gold-girly aesthetic, wearing golden hoops and a couple of diamond-studded dainty earrings. She also adorned her go-to neckpiece, which is a dainty chain with a green clover locket. This design locket is in trend, since Khushi Kapoor too, is seen flaunting it time and again.

In one of her selfie videos in the IG story, Sara could be seen radiating under the sunlight, flaunting minimal makeup with a dewy base, soft winged eyeliner, and nude pink lips, topped with gloss.

One thing is for sure—Sara Tendulkar is fond of Fashion and Travel. The Gen-Z fashion diva frequently shares her travel diaries, often flaunting stunning and chic staples. However, her latest crochet dress holds its own charm, leaving us smitten and itchy to make this cutesy staple our own.

