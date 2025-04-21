Shilpa Shetty is sangeet party-ready in red HOT corset and drape skirt ensemble

Not sure what’s gotten into Shilpa Shetty, but the fashionista is serving back-to-back groundbreaking red ensemble looks — and we’re not complaining! We’re smitten by her dramatic, runway-ready sways. This time, it’s a structured corset and draped skirt with a long train.

Days after being spotted in a red embellished jacket and draped-skirt attire, and before that, in an all-red blazer and pants cop-core look, Shetty was papped gracing the backstage streets in yet another stunning red outfit — dramatic and whimsical at its best. Serving bewitching looks, the diva posed for the camera, slaying with her panache and hotness.

Advertisement

The Sukhee actress wore a corset blouse with a metallic finish, featuring a skeletal silhouette that made it unapologetically extra. The strapless sculptural corset boasted rib-like patterns on the bodice, exuding both powerful and sultry vibes. This fashion-forward piece infused a futuristic edge and mythical charm, looking like it came straight out of a fantasy realm. The architectural layering at the waist and embellished mesh fabric on the sides paid homage to couture glam.

Shilpa Shetty paired her showstopper corset top with a plain draped skirt, giving her outfit a balanced, monochromatic edge. The body-hugging silhouette of the drape accentuated Shilpa’s form gracefully, while the ruched front gave her a statuesque appeal. The full-length skirt, flared at the bottom, featured a long train, adding to the dramatic vibes of the ensemble.

Keeping up with the theatrical theme of her fit, the Shut Up and Bounce muse adorned herself with gold-accented jewelry that was far from subtle. Shetty wore a black-strapped choker featuring a gilded cross locket studded with multicolored gems. Matching the choker, the actress wore two golden bangles with similar embellishments, making her look intense and head-turning.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old actress completed the look with black velvet pointed stilettos, elevating the gothic vibes of the outfit.

Her makeup for this fit was mesmerizing too, boasting a subtle party-glam look with kohl-lined eyes, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lipstick. Her highlighted hair was styled in wavy strands and center-parted, serving a striking glam finish.

ALSO READ: Inside Akshay Kumar's niece Naomika Saran's wardrobe and it is worth copying to create HOT looks