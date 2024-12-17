Sara Tendulkar’s olive-green beach maxi paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat is perfect for catching waves in style

The full-of-life fashion trendsetter, Sara Tendulkar, always manages to set high-style statements with her minimal fashion choices. Whether on outings with friends or enjoying a beach day, her outfits are always worth noting. Recently, while having some fun beach time, the actress rocked an easy-breezy olive-green outfit, giving off sultry vibes. Want us to spill the tea? Keep reading!

For her beach fun, Sara Tendulkar opted for an olive-green maxi dress, perfect for soaking in the fresh atmosphere. Crafted with lightweight and flowy fabric, her beachwear outfit is the perfect addition to any vacation wardrobe. Looking closely at the details around her neck, the outer maxi dress featured spaghetti straps, while the inner layer had a halter neckline adorned with black stones, keeping the focus on her neckline. The flattering silhouette of her outfit hugged her body in all the right angles, proving that even beachwear can make you stand out.

The back of her dress was the cherry on top. It featured stylish knot details that kept the outfit in place. With sheer fabric and a low-back design, the dress flaunted just the right amount of skin, exuding bold and effortless elegance. Her perfect beachwear fit gave her ease of movement with a touch of style.

Her appearance wasn’t just about the attire—it included accessories and beauty details that were equally admirable. She paired her look with golden-accented drop earrings, a true statement piece, and a multi-layered bracelet that added a feminine touch. Her glamorous accessories gave her beach day look an edge, proving that beachwear can be both functional and fashionable.

Sara’s flawless glow was simply admirable. With sunscreen and moisturizer as her base, she enhanced her look with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick, achieving a minimal aesthetic. Enjoying the fresh air, she left her hair open, letting it flow naturally. Her hair beautifully embraced the breeze, adding an unmissable charm to her beach day.

For an extra beachy vibe, Sara completed her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that provided both style and shade from the sun.

Sara Tendulkar’s inspired beach outfit is worth adding to your shopping cart for your next getaway. With just a few essentials—like a lightweight maxi dress, a hat, accessories, and sunglasses—you can feel as fabulous as Sara does in her beachwear.

