Kareena Kapoor with her real-life Veeres Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora steps out to enjoy dinner setting a high-class fashion statement

Bollywood BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora are perfect examples of– a group that stays together, slays together. Last night, the squad came together to enjoy dinner and have fun, but with a dash of style. Each of their outfits was perfect for keeping one's appearance elegant and minimal. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Let’s first look at Bebo. Kareena Kapoor was serving all cool vibes with her jacket look. She was wearing a white printed T-shirt tucked in neatly. Layering her top, the actress wore a classy black jacket that gave off bossy vibes. Also the rich black fabric, and golden button details at the front, her pair of jackets was perfect to elevate her appearance. To give the right attention to her top, the actress kept the jacket button open.

Pairing her jacket and top, the actress chose casual blue jeans perfect to elevate everyday fashion. High-on waist and loose details, her pair of jeans is just the right addition to upgrade your wardrobe and pull the whole look together with a black belt with golden detail in the middle.

To accessorize her appearance, The Singham Again actress carried a black bag, featuring enough space, and hand straps, comfortable to carry in her hands. Also, as for her makeup game, she added a glam touch with perfectly blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink lipstick.

Moreover, her hair was kept open and topped with a cool black cap exuding bold and sporty vibes. And at last, she completed her look with white sneakers.

Karisma Kapoor has a knack for slaying every outfit. In her recent appearance, the actress was seen wearing a white shirt, showing how to turn a formal shirt into a classy dinner outfit. Her white shirt featuring short sleeves, and a collar is perfect for effortless elegance style. Instead of tucking it in her bottom, she kept her shirt loose.

For the bottoms, the actress styled it with a black skirt featuring flowy details. Her choice of flowy skirt was perfect for keeping her appearance casual, and comfy.

In terms of accessories, she carried a Balenciaga bag and opted for classy reading glasses, that gave a glam edge to her fit. As for the makeup game, she gave a flawless finish to her skin with defined brows, long lashes, and bright maroon lipstick.

Looking at the final details of her fit, she tied her hair back into a ponytail and opted for black shoes with strap details, perfect for easy movements.

Now, let’s shift our focus to Malaika Arora. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl chose to embrace effortless elegance in the olive green shirt. Those loose-fitting sleeves and open-button details shirt were the perfect blend of keeping it cool and relaxable. She left her shirt open and paired it with the skinny leather pants that extended towards her foot, setting a high fashion statement.

She enhanced her face glow with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and brown lipstick that added a flawless finish to her appearance. Also, she kept her hair open in the middle partition and opted for edgy heels.

At last, when we look at Amrita Arora, she gave all the Gen Z vibes. For a special night out with her friends, she wore a white top featuring a ruffled collar and sleeves. Just like Kareena, she decided to add a formal touch to her appearance with a grey blazer–a versatile pick to elevate outing as well as office looks.

To not overdo her look, the actress paired her white top and blazer with the white shorts exuding all the bold vibes.

For a practical addition, the actress opted for a blue sling bag, that hung perfectly on her shoulder. Also, she kept her hair tied into a neat ponytail, and for sporty vibes she completed her look with white sneakers, perfectly complementing the vibe of her outfit.

These 4 casual outfits inspired by the OG Bollywood squad are perfect to give a glam edge to your outing wardrobe. Everything, from their outfits to the choice of footwear, these gorgeous B’town ladies gave a style guide on how to masterclass your outing look. Planning a hangout with friends? That’s great, bookmark these looks now!

