Sara Tendulkar’s true-blue beach vacation in Goa came with stunning swimsuit and sea-inspired accessories

Sara Tendulkar recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her fun-filled Goa trip. All decked up in the blue swimsuit, Sara perfectly set the #beachgoals. In her latest video and photo dump, we can see her chilling by the beach, having a fun time playing with water, and wearing a stunning and totally on-trend bright blue swimsuit. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Sara Tendulkar is known for her stylish and elegant fit choices that left us awestruck with her Goa dump. To enjoy the bright sunny day at the Goa beach, she decided to go for a bright blue swimsuit. The blue swimsuit is surely a standout piece. The bright and bold color is perfect for trendy beachwear.

But what makes this fit chic, and classy is that chunky chain detail. This unique, and stylish feature made the whole look top-notch and gave it a touch of elegance. It’s like she effortlessly took her outfit to another level, and all set to dive into the waves.

For makeup, she decided to keep it minimal. But we can’t miss that sun-kissed glow on her face, that made her look shiny and fresh. To enjoy her sun-soaked beach day, Sara Tendulkar decided to just go with sunscreen and lip balm, perfect to flaunt her natural beauty. And the way she kept her eyes closed, and her face towards the sun, we can tell that Sara is surely enjoying her self-care day.

When looking at her accessories, to avoid hurdles, Sara goes for subtle, classy, and trendy hoop earrings. Also, we can’t miss the show stopper of her outfit that are her pierced earrings. For some bold, and glamorous vibes, she opted for a small earring that maintains the minimalism of her beach look.

The hair is surely giving pure hair goals. For some carefree vibes, instead of tying her hair into a ponytail or a bun, Sara decided to keep them open to let them flow naturally. With this look, we can say that she is totally living in the moment, and her natural vibes make her look attractive.

Just like Sara, it’s your time to have some fun at beach day, but wait, don’t forget to pack your trendy and classy swimsuit.

