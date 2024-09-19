Namita Thapar has always been known as one of the most inspiring business leaders but that’s not all. Even her fashion sense is all things flawless and fabulous. The fashion queen’s innate sense of style has always been evidently on fleek. Throughout her career, she's transformed from a fierce businesswoman to a bold fashion icon, inspiring onlookers and fans, everywhere. We are obsessed.

Namita Thapar’s constant display of fashion fabulousness has also taught people the importance of embracing and appreciating our own preferences. The diva’s fashion journey is inspiring. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a look at 5 such looks?

5 times Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar left us OBSESSED with her style:

Pretty purple gown:

Namita Thapar has always gone above and beyond to prove that her fashion statement is just incomparable, and frankly, we AGREE. She legit stole our hearts in a beautiful strapless purple gown for the Cannes 2024 red carpet. The luxurious and well-sculpted gown, crafted by the fashion experts at Safiyaa, was a total work of art. Its ruched and draped design with the pleated and free-flowing silhouette slayed. She also added a matching sash; rocking the vibe.

Boho chic co-ord set:

If you’re one of those divas who always love to play the boho way then Namita Thapar has some serious style inspiration for you. She wore a simply classy white co-ord set, crafted by none other than the fashion expert, Divya by Divya Anand. This trend-worthy look featured a strapless tube top with high-waisted white layered sharara pants with a free-flowing and well-pleated silhouette that rocked. She also layered the look with an oversized jacket. Even her oxidized silver accessories were on point.

Lovely lavender pantsuit:

Namita Thapar look gave us a taste of corporate core class in a lavender-hued pantsuit recently, which had a slightly oversized silhouette. She updated and elevated her business casual outfit with a strapless and fitted top with matching wide-legged pants with a comfortably stylish silhouette that absolutely rocked. She also layered it with a long overcoat with a bedazzled Chanel broach, and we loved her choices here.

Dark purple satin gown:

If you think satin ball gowns which were once the things of dreams and fairytales for every little girl out there, are sincerely outdated then, you really must think again. After all, Namita Thapar legit proved the same in a regal-looking strapless dark purple-hued ball gown with a floor-length style. The incomparable ensemble beautifully moved along with the queen. The strapless gown made Namita look like a modern princess. We also loved her shimmery jewelry picks.

Alluring pastel co-ord set:

If you are one of those trendy Gen-Z fashion queens who are entirely obsessed with the prettiest pastel colors then, you really must take modern and mesmerizing inspiration from Namita Thapar’s ensemble. It featured a full-sleeved floral-printed crop top with an alluring off-the-shoulder neckline and fabulous as well as femme style. This was paired with a pair of oversized and wide-legged pants with a belt that cinched her toned waist and accentuated her incomparably hot figure.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Namita Thapar has visibly established herself as a force to be reckoned with, not only in the business world but also in the realm of fashion. Her sartorial choices consistently exude confidence, elegance, and a touch of playfulness. Through her diverse and well-curated looks, she inspires others to embrace their individuality and express themselves through fashion. We’re totally in love.

So, what did you think of Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar’s style? Which one of these five fashionable outfits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

