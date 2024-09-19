Sharvari Wagh has time and again proven that she deserves all the love and more, with her amazing acting skills and her fashion game. To give us another applause-worthy look at her fashion finesse, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress stepped out in a well-embellished fusional co-ord set, made by none other than Ritika Mirchandani. We are head-over-heels in love with the Sharvari Wagh style.

So, what’s the holdout for? Let’s just zoom right in and have a closer look at the statement blue-hued and well-embellished sharara set, which was donned by none other than Sharvari Wagh. It’s time for some wedding season motivation from the Alpha actress' style game.

Sharvari Wagh opted to make our hearts swoon by going for a simply classy blue-hued co-ord set that literally looked all things perfection. This classy set was thoroughly embellished with intricate and shimmery embroidery work all over the same. We also loved how the piece shimmered under the sunlight. This classy pick was crafted for the diva by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite designers, Ritika Mirchandani. Its flattering silhouette was a total blessing—Sharvari Wagh new outfit helped her flaunt her toned figure.

Even the unique hue of the Sharvari Wagh look legit looked great against the actress’ skin tone. It legit popped. The classy fusional set also came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,98,000. But, looking at the classy pick, we think it might be worth it. It featured a blazer-like full-sleeved and short flowy kurta with formal shoulder pads and an alluring V-shaped neckline that slayed. This was paired with fir and flare, pleated sharara pants that swayed as the actress walked ahead. We loved the unique style and fusional twists, these made the look special.

Whether it’s your bestie’s engagement or your brother’s wedding, Sharvari’s co-ord set is perfect for any festival that calls for a fashionable display. A fusional co-ord set is the ideal wedding attire for both, wedding guests and bridesmaids. From glamorous red-carpet events to sassy party-ready ensembles, Sharvari always looks classy and carries her glam along with a bucket-full of confidence. This is precisely what sets her apart.

Now onto the accessories, the Munjya actress donned delicate silver droplet earrings that looked like a shimmery dream and she matched it with a cocktail ring for some additional sass and drama. Her statement-worthy accessories went above and beyond to keep things chic and classy. They elevated the mesmerizing look.

Further, let’s not forget about her glam make-up. Sharvari’s eyes were smoldering with smokey brown eyeshadow. Her cheeks were flushed to perfection with pink blush and her brows were properly shaped and filled. We also loved nude lipstick, which elevated her look, as well.

Even her hairstyle was on fleek. Her dark tresses were tied up and styled into a high ponytail with a middle parting and soft waves that tumbled down her shoulder and her back. This hairstyle allowed her hair to sway freely at the back while making sure that her gorgeous face and delicate accessories were visible. We loved this modern Sharvari Wagh fashion style.

So, what did you think of Sharvari Wagh’s navy blue sharara set? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

