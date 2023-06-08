Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 6 looks that prove the diva's saree collection is extremely swoon-worthy

Shilpa Shetty is serving looks, dripping in saree swag. The epitome of timeless elegance is captivating everyone with her impeccable sense of style. Like a fine wine, she radiates a graceful yet sexy aura, effortlessly. With every step, she confidently showcases her fashion prowess, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood glamour.

Her sartorial choices are nothing short of mesmerizing, as she flawlessly embraces the saree culture. Shilpa Shetty once again proves that she is a true fashion icon, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with her impeccable fashion choices. Prepare to be mesmerized by the ever-stylish diva as she takes us on a fashion journey through her Instagram diaries. She effortlessly blends style, comfort, and chic vibes, leaving us in awe.

6 times Shilpa Shetty left us awestruck with her saree collection

In her latest revelation, Shilpa splashed the social media canvas with an explosion of monochrome brilliance, but with a twist that left us speechless. Handpicked from a recent fashion photoshoot, she transformed into the muse of the renowned fashion designer, JJ Valaya. Draped in an exquisite monochrome striped chiffon saree, Shilpa emanated sheer elegance that had us spellbound. With her tresses cascading in playful wavy curls, a middle part added that extra flair. She embraced her natural beauty with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous lashes, and a touch of nude lipstick. Shilpa's caption, "Stripe a pose," perfectly summed up the playful spirit captured in her pictures.

The actor mesmerized us by making a stunning entrance at a glamorous event in Mumbai. The diva knows how to turn heads, and this time she did it in a sheer white saree. But she didn't stop there! Teaming it up with a dazzling sequined blouse, Shilpa struck the perfect balance between simplicity and sultriness. With her unique saree draping style, she flaunted her curves with confidence, leaving everyone in awe. And let's not forget about her accessories! Adding a dash of contemporary charm, she rocked multiple big bangles.

Hold onto your seats, because Shilpa Shetty just took the Mumbai reception party of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to a whole new level of glamour. She rocked a stunning shimmery silver saree-inspired outfit that was pure perfection. And where did she find this fashion gem? Straight from the shelves of Itrh! But that's not all! Our dazzling diva knew exactly how to accessorize this look to perfection. With a pair of diamond earrings and a wrist adorned with a delicate bracelet, she was the epitome of sophistication. And those matching stilettos? Let's just say they were the cherry on top of an already fabulous ensemble. As she made her grand entrance, the silver sequins on her outfit shimmered and sparkled, stealing the spotlight.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty looked nothing short of ethereal in this photoshoot! She playfully captioned her post as "Red alert," and boy, did she make heads turn! The diva opted for a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine through, while her choice of silvery jewels added a touch of sparkle and pizzazz. And her hair, effortlessly styled, it was like she walked straight out of a fairytale. But the real showstopper? Those smoky eyes were the epitome of alluring charm. Paired with a sheer high-neck blouse, Shilpa Shetty, you've done it again, leaving us in awe of your divine beauty and making us all want to steal your style secrets.

The actress turned heads at a wedding after-party in the most stunning white linen saree adorned with delightful floral prints. Talk about freshness and elegance! But wait for it... the price tag on this beauty was a surprise. Shilpa opted for the exquisite piece from the esteemed brand Anavila, and guess what? It's valued at a whopping Rs 18,500. Now that's what we call a statement ensemble! With her hair in a playful messy low-bun and a middle parting, she added a touch of traditional charm with those beautiful jhumkas. The saree and its contrasting pink high-neck blouse were a match made in heaven, creating a breathtaking sight. And her makeup? Subtle yet classy, of course. A fresh base, soft pink blush, a hint of highlighter, and a dash of pink-nude lipstick brought it all together, leaving her looking sharp, flawless, and ready to conquer the party.

Feast your eyes on this absolute masterpiece! The organza saree is like a canvas of simplicity, with no prints or embellishments to distract. The ruffled hem is where the real party starts. It bursts with a kaleidoscope of colors, sparkling with sequins, beads, and patchwork that will make you want to twirl like a Bollywood star. The matching sleeveless blouse is just as fabulous, sharing all the glorious detailing with the saree. To amp up the glam, Shilpa adds a stack of silver bangles, a sapphire-studded ring, and a cute floral ring that are like the cherry on top. Her loose wavy hair, blushed cheeks, detailed eye makeup, and glossy lips complete the look with an extra dose of elegance and radiance. But wait, this ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,100. Well, it’s a small price to pay for the luxury and artistry of Aisha Rao's creations, don't you think?

Advertisement

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty’s saree collection? Which one would you want in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your views with us.

ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall's baby pink wedding saree is a perfect blend of modern and traditional; See PICS