Shilpa Shetty sets benchmark for stylish date night in blue saree and black halter neck blouse; ladies take notes

Are you planning a date night with your partner anytime soon and want to woo him with your charm? Opt for a saree and slay in it like Shilpa Shetty did. The actress was recently spotted at an event and looked absolutely gorgeous in a unique blue-printed organza saree. However, it's her blingy accessories that added glam to her look.

Clearly, Shilpa is aging like a fine wine. She never fails to amaze us with her fashion skills, and being a Bollywood actress, having a niche in styling outfits is a given. So, without any further delay, let's decode her recent saree look.

As she was papped at the VCare Foundation event, Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a beautiful and light-weight dual-tone organza saree. The six yards of elegance featured two different shades of blue, along with some white and yellow floral prints and a black border.

Shilpa teamed her saree with a black sequined shimmery blouse to match the hues on her beautiful pick. The blouse featured a halter neckline and backless detailing. The glittery effect on the blouse added an extra charm to the look.

This was an event that the actress attended, not her usual outing, which means Shilpa had to go through proper grooming and makeover. The actress opted for a pair of long stone-studded danglers and added a stack of matching bangles to it with a few rings. She didn't wear any neckpieces to avoid disrupting the halter neckline.

Beauty-wise, Shetty went with a full-glam look. Her makeup included a matte finish base, lots of blush, contoured cheeks and highlighted cheekbones. She further defined her brows and accentuated the look with smokey eyeshadow, a soft winged and kohled waterline, and mascara-laden lashes. Shilpa completed it with a glossy pink lip shade and left her hair in a blow-dried hairstyle that gave it a soft curl effect. The diva put together her look with a pair of heels.

If you open Shilpa's Instagram handle, you might find back-to-back posts where she is wearing sarees. A few days ago, she turned into a beautiful swan as she draped a unique white saree that featured a netted effect. The way Sukriti Grover helped her style the look has blown our minds.

Shilpa Shetty's look was accentuated with a dramatic winged liner, an edgy hair updo, muted lips and a stack of black bangles to break the monochrome of the whites. The actress opted out of any major ornaments and only flaunted a clip on which she wore one ear. She looked dreamy.

Well, we are in love with Shilpa Shetty's uniqueness when it comes to fashion. What do you have to say about that? Let us know your thoughts about her latest blue dual-tone saree look in the comments.

