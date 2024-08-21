Deepika Padukone’s maternity fashion book has got another page as the diva stepped out in Mumbai, in a stylish long dress and formal blazer to have a fun dinner with Ranveer Singh’s family, including the Badminton player, Lakshya Sen. The Kalki 2898 AD has always remained at the top of her game when it comes to all things fashion and her latest pregnancy-friendly look definitely proved the same.

So, let’s zoom in and take a detailed look at the latest monochromatic ensemble worn by Deepika Padukone, for a major source of trend-worthy maternity-friendly fashion.

Deepika Padukone turned heads as she stepped out in her black-and-white look, serving us a major dose of all things fashion inspiration. Her classy look featured a calf-length black dress that looked just great on the diva. The bodycon silhouette of the gasp-worthy pick also hugged her curves at all the right places, helping the Pathaan actress flaunt her adorable baby bump.

Further, the stylish outfit had a circular neckline and its dark color also made the Jawan actress’ complexion glow,. Moreover, this stylish pick was also layered with a matching full-sleeved blazer, creating a formal yet comfortable look. The oversized silhouette of the formal piece was a perfect contrast to the fitted style of the long dress. This gave a rather formal appeal to her outfit.

The Om Shanti Om actress also rolled up the sleeves of the blazer, revealing light gray twists for a rather chill appeal. Her comfortably classy outfit was a total masterclass on how to slay the pregnancy-friendly way with a side of elegance and style. Further, DP completed her look dress with white trainers to ensure comfort and walking support. They also gave a rather sporty and monochromatic aesthetic to her stylish look.

Talking about her accessory choices, Deepika kept things minimalistic for this one. She added hoop earrings with matching rings on her fingers along with a stylish wristwatch. These picks subtly elevated her look. She also added a luxe twist to her look with the black Louis Vuitton Dauphine MM bag with gold hardware. The classy piece, worth approximately Rs. 3,55,000 was a great pick.

Talking about her hairstyle, Padukone kept it simple, as well. She left her dark tresses open and styled them into gentle waves with a middle parting. This allowed her luscious locks to frame her face. In fact, the mom-to-be chose to keep things minimal with her makeup, as well. With a touch of blush, some eyeshadow, and some nourishing lip gloss on her lips, she flaunted her natural beauty. However, the highlights of the look were her pregnancy glow and her warm smile.

It’s safe to say that DP has proven maternity fashion needn’t be dull. So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s maternity fashion? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

