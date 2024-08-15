Shilpa Shetty stays true to her bold fashion reputation as she dons white laser-cut saree worth Rs 39,900

Shilpa Shetty recently turned heads at an event, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in an all-white saree by Abraham and Thakore. Known for her striking style, Shilpa did not disappoint with this elegant choice. Let’s delve into the details of her saree.

The saree was made from ripstop fabric, which is very durable and has a distinctive texture. What added the extra spice to the saree was intricate laser-cut work on it. The design of the saree's drape resembled delicate paper cutouts. These detailed patterns created a visually stunning effect. The ensemble is worth Rs. 39,900.

Complementing the saree was a chic white sleeveless turtleneck blouse. It featured subtle white embroidery without overshadowing the cut-out design.

A saree like Shilpa’s is perfect for high-end formal dinners or galas, and the unique element of a laser-cut design can help you make a refined statement. It can also be a stylish choice for engagement ceremonies, cocktail parties, or reception parties. This saree can also be an ideal choice for corporate events like business luncheons or high-profile dinners.

Shilpa’s styling of the saree was spot on. With a bold statement in mind, Shilpa wore large black oversized bangles to compliment her outfit. Her sleek black earrings added some elegance to her look. To finish it off, Shilpa wore black chevron-printed heels, which harmonized with her traditional-yet-modern fit.

For make-up, she opted for winged eyeliner, which caught everyone’s attention. Her mascara-laden lashes further accentuated the striking presence of her eyes, and at the same time, she balanced her look with soft, neutral lips.

She highlighted her cheeks and made them appear fuller while adding shine to her face. Slowly moving towards gracefulness and elegance was done by putting all the hair in an elegant bun with some free locks around the face.

With her unique choice of saree and styling, she once again cemented her status as a fashion icon.

