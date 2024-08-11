Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 Bollywood divas who exhibited ways to style cropped blazer like a pro

Have you bought a cropped blazer that has been sitting back in your wardrobe, not knowing how to style it? Don’t worry about it. From Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more actresses have often flaunted their ways to style it, which would be just the perfect pick for you.

A cropped blazer can give you a corporate look but can also elevate it into party attire. So, here are 5 actresses who can give you fashion inspo on how to style those blazers with your regular fits. Let’s take a look.

Ananya Panday in a neon green cropped blazer

You can always pair your cropped blazer with matching pants, giving it a co-ord set look just like Ananya did. The actress wore a Dior outfit that featured a neon green cropped blazer, matching pants with black and white geometric pattern detailing, and completed with a white shirt underneath it. The whole attire served a casual yet formal look.

Her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, accentuated her look with absolutely minimal accessories, which included ear studs and a few rings. Ananya Panday wore black strappy heels, complementing her outfit with a soft, smokey look, nude lips, and beach curls. You can also achieve this look quite easily.

Shraddha Kapoor in a white cropped blazer

Want to shine like a sunflower? Shraddha Kapoor’s look should inspire you. Once, the Stree actress wore a white bodysuit paired with a white cropped blazer and a bright sunny yellow pleated skirt from Judy Zhang’s collection. It can be a perfect pick for your brunch outing.

Shraddha’s stylist, Shraddha Naik, complemented her look with a layered neckpiece, soft glam makeover, and nude beige heels. Like Shraddha Kapoor, if you have a white blazer, you can style it up like this to channel the main character's vibes.

Kriti Sanon in a black sultry cropped blazer

Next, we have Kriti Sanon’s sultry look which can be your pick for the next party that you want to attend. Kriti wore a stunning black three-piece outfit featuring a strappy bralette, a chiseled skirt with fringe detailing, and a cropped blazer from Kristina Fidelskaya’s collection.

You can also go with this kind of look without accessorizing, much like the actress herself, who opted out of any jewelry and kept the focus on the attire. However, like Kriti, you can elevate the look with a bold smokey eye makeover, brown nude lips, and a bun hairdo to add an edge to the whole getup.

Nora Fatehi in a grey monochrome look

Want to serve the corporate look like a boss lady? Nora Fatehi is here to give you fashion inspiration. The singer, dancer, and actress is known for her fashion game. Once, she paired a grey cropped blazer with a matching turtle neck inner and off-duty pleated trousers from Monokrom. You can also achieve a monochromatic look like hers and break the stereotypical fashion notion.

Take notes on how the actress styled the look with a pair of ear studs and red pointy heels to add a pop of color to the attire. Nora completed the look with a glam makeover and soft wavy hair.

Shilpa Shetty in a co-ord set

Shilpa Shetty once served her stunning beauty in a co-ord set that included a cropped full-sleeve blazer with power shoulder detailing and matching flared pants from Rahul Mishra and Deme couture. She completed the look with a floral belt, a rose ring, and nude pump heels. With a glam makeover and soft curls - she accentuated the look.

If you have a white cropped blazer and don’t want to style it with a skirt like Shraddha Kapoor, you can definitely pair it with trousers.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments on which cropped blazer styling looked best according to you.

