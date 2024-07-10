As the Ambani family ushers in their extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding on July 12, all eyes are on Isha's captivating fashion choices. Is this a carefully curated prelude to the main event? We’re so excited. She’s serving a style-laden whirlwind that's as captivating as the upcoming nuptials themselves.

Isha Ambani has been making us swoon over her looks from these star-studded events. The diva is a total style icon, and we’re super obsessed with her ethnic fashion game, styled to perfection by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

So, why don’t we dive in and have a closer look at some of Isha Ambani’s gasp-worthy outfits for some major wedding fashion inspiration? Let’s get decoding.

Isha Ambani’s 5 looks from Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding:

Isha Ambani’s Tarun Tahiliani lehenga:

One of the diva’s most fabulous picks was a gorgeous metallic pink-hued lehenga set, designed by none other than Tarun Tahiliani. This classy look featured the brand’s intricately layered handcrafted lehenga, created in the miniature tradition.

The beautifully layered piece was further elevated with zardozi embroidery. It was modernized with sequins, Kundans, and crystals. This was a gorgeous traditional display. She also added pink diamond accessories to nail the look.

Isha Ambani’s Anuradha Vakil half-saree:

The businesswoman also embraced the untainted beauty of South Indian tradition in a gorgeous green and pink-hued half-saree. This statement ethnic piece was crafted by none other than the creative maven, Anuradha Vakil.

The whole ensemble was laden with nature-inspired golden motifs and detailed embroidery work, which elevated its overall appeal. However, it was her thick dupatta that added a sense of regality to the look. Her gorgeous gold and emerald accessories also enhanced the look.

Isha Ambani’s heart-printed Torani lehenga:

Isha Ambani didn’t just serve the most exemplary ethnic looks but, she also donned a cute and quirky lehenga-like multicolored fusional co-ord set. This gorgeous piece, created for the diva by the fashion geniuses at Torani, was just adorable.

It featured a halter-neck crop top-like blouse, which was elevated with fabulous droplet doris. This was paired with an extravagant and flowy floor-length lehenga skirt with a unique heart-shaped print all over it. Even her accessories were on fleek.

Isha Ambani’s Schiaparelli couture saree:

Isha Ambani also merged timeless traditional allure with a side of fierce Western influence as she opted for a vibrant electric blue pre-stitched saree that was a total work of art.

This was, of course, the first stunning saree, exclusively designed for the diva by the brand’s new creative director, Daniel Roseberry. She paired it with a shimmery structured silver crop-top-like blouse with a hooded design and sparkling embellishments. We also adored her matching accessories.

Isha Ambani in Arpita Mehta’s saree:

The global business star didn’t just make our hearts beat faster with traditional and Western influences, she also embraced the beauty of her own Gujarati roots in a vibrant orange saree with elegant silver embroidery work.

The unique traditional bandhani patterns on the saree also added some ethnic allure to the mesmerizing look. She draped it in the traditional Gujarati way with a shiny waist belt. Even the mirror-worked blouse and ethnic jewelry were alluring beyond comparison.

Isha’s each and every high-fashion and custom-designed look was pure art. We honestly cannot wait to see what she will wear at the grand wedding.

Which one among these looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment in the comments section below to share your thoughts with us.

