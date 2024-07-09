3 pre-wedding functions, 3 fabulous looks: Shloka Mehta Ambani’s lehenga looks steal the show

There is no stopping the Badi Bahu - Shloka Mehta Ambani from making one statement after the other when it comes to fashion. Be it an elegant gown, contemporary western wear, or slaying her look as a traditional Gujarati bahu, Shloka’s style is nothing less than a masterclass for many. The eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani Khandaan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to flaunting different looks.

With Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies in full swing, Shloka ensured she looked her glamorous best in every look. We spotted the fashionista rocking three exceptional lehenga looks that were nothing short of a masterpiece.

Three exceptional looks from three magical designers, let’s decode Shloka Mehta Ambani’s looks that left us awestruck.

Let’s dive into 3 lehenga looks Shloka Mehta Ambani wore for pre-wedding festivities:

Shloka Mehta Ambani’s unmatched glamour for the Garba Night

Kick-starting Anant And Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family hosted a garba night. Shloka Mehta turned heads as she looked breathtaking in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. Fashion stylist Diya Mehta Jati curated a fabulous traditional look for the Ambani bahu.

This couture piece features the designer’s signature traditional Jamawar shawl that perfectly complements the multi-colored lehenga. The lehenga is richly embroidered with intricate Kasheera work and hand-painted for minuscule details.

The outfit was further embellished with kundan, which matched the blouse Shloka opted for. The heavily bejeweled blouse also consisted of colorful gemstones. Priced roughly at around INR 8,00,000, Shloka styled her lehenga elegantly with a dupatta at the front, showcasing the rich Gujarati drape pattern.

She accessorized the lehenga with diamond and ruby encrusted kadas, a statement necklace, dangler earrings, and mang tikka. With crown braids and loose curls for her tresses, Shloka opted for matte makeup with champagne shimmer on her eyes, kohl, and mascara-laden eyes, sealed with pinkish-nude lips.

Glitz, glam, and shimmer: Shloka brought oomph in a Faraz Manan

Spelling out glam in the best way possible, Mrs. Ambani ensured she raised the bar at Anant and Radhika’s sangeet. Dolling up in a striking black and silver shimmer lehenga by Faraz Manan, Shloka made her second look for the night, a striking one.

With the perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary X factor, the lehenga was a galore of sequins and bead embellishments. The lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with an A-line skirt lehenga adorned with shimmering diamantes, white applique work, and Resham embroidery.

The striking black-to-silver shimmer contrast was the highlight of the skirt, and Shloka played it with her minimal jewelry style. Opting for delicate diamond studs and matching kadas in one hand and a silver watch in the other. For glam, she went the elegant way of matte makeup with bold eyeliner and nude peach lips. She styled her hair in classic soft curls, adding to the contemporary chicness of the outfit.

Shloka Mehta's Grah Shanti Puja look was a vibrant blue Kutch work lehenga

Blessing our sore eyes with a burst of colors, Shloka Ambani channeled her Gujarati bahu vibes with a Kutch work lehenga. Picking this masterpiece from ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s shelves, the Ambani bahu looked ecstatic for the Grah Shanti Puja.

The royal blue lehenga featured traditional Gujarati specialty Kutch work all over the lehenga and choli in multi-colored threads. With traditional motifs embellished with mirror work, Shloka certainly flaunted this custom-made designer lehenga with utmost grace. The backless multicolored embroidery choli had dori detailing and was accentuated with mirrors for that extra oomph. Styled by Diya Mehta Jati, Shloke draped her dupatta in the typical Gujarati style.

With side-swept tresses styled in loose curls, Shloka opted for thick kohl-rimmed eyes for her glam. She kept her makeup minimal and let her eyes do the talking. With nude lips and a brown bindi, the stylish Ambani bahu looked spellbinding. She amped her look with diamond and emerald jewelry that rounded her regal look.

Shloka Mehta Ambani, known for her impeccable fashion sense, truly outdid herself with these stunning lehenga looks. Each look better than the other; we are mesmerized by how effortlessly stylish Shloka looks in all these designer lehengas. Comment down below and let us know which of these is your favorite.

