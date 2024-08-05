Shraddha Kapoor’s Rs 48,500 red saree is the perfect outfit to bookmark for Karva Chauth

As Stree 2 builds anticipation among fans, Shraddha Kapoor is making sure all eyes are on her with a series of stunning red outfits that seem intricately linked to her character in the film. After setting the fashion bar high with her appearances in striking red suits and dresses, Shraddha has now turned heads with an exquisite red saree that adds a traditional twist to her promotional wardrobe.

For her recent appearance, Shraddha oozed traditional charm, and her saree might be the pièce de résistance of her promotional wardrobe. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning saree.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest look features a breathtaking red saree from the shelves of Nitya Bajaj that ticks all the boxes of traditional fashion. Her red saree is crafted from luxurious satin georgette fabric that drapes beautifully. The saree features tiny hand-embroidered sequins which give a little sparkle to the drape.

The intricate embroidery is complemented by a scalloped border in a contrasting blue hue, creating a striking contrast that enhances the overall appeal of the saree. The saree’s rich texture and detailed work are complemented by its scalloped edges, which align perfectly with the red hue.

The Stree 2 actress paired the saree with a half-sleeve blouse that matches the saree’s elegance. The blouse features a plunging neckline and is adorned with mirror work embroidery. The sleeves of the blouse are embellished with a scalloped border that matches the saree’s detailing, ensuring a cohesive look. Her saree comes with a price tag of ₹48,500.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor opted for dainty silver jewelry from her brand Palmonas to complement her ensemble. Her choice of silver choker, matching earrings and silver nose ring gave a subtle bling to her outfit and balanced the details of her outfit.

For her make-up, the actress chose dramatic dark winged eyeliner and soft smokey eyes with nude eyeshadow to enhance her features. A micro bindi, nude lip and feathered brows finished her make-up look.

Her hair was styled in long voluminous curls which contributed to her ethnic appearance.

As the film’s release date draws near, Shraddha’s style choices continue to captivate and inspire and also reaffirms her fashion status as true fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s airport outfit featuring Issey Miyake's black three-piece co-ord set is a monochrome look that only she can pull off with such style