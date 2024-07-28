Shruti Haasan, in collared top and wide-legged pants, proves all she needs is black to make a fashion statement

Shruti Haasan has been a pioneer in the movie industry when it comes to adopting the gothic look. Her bold style and passion for black clothing have always caught people's attention. She's known to make waves with her fashion picks.

Not long ago, she wowed her followers and style critics once more. She stepped out wearing all black, which shows off her unique fashion sense. Here’s a closer look at how Shruti Haasan continues to set the bar high with her gothic glamor.

Shruti Haasan’s all-black look

Shruti Haasan’s love for black is no secret and her latest appearance is too mesmerizing. For the latest look, she opted for a black shirt-style top from the brand Appapop. Her shirt features long sleeves and traditional collars, but it stands out with its unique shoulder cut-outs. These cut-outs give a fresh spin to the classic shirt design.

The shirt also has a knot in front at the waist, which creates a flattering shape and adds a touch of elegance. The knot and cut-outs make the top look fashionable and up-to-date. This makes it perfect for anyone who wants to rock a dark and bold style.

Shruti chose to pair her outfit with wide-leg black pants. The trousers are a perfect match for the top, giving it a sleek, streamlined look that counterbalances its intricate design. The dramatic accent is complemented by wide leg cuts, which enhance the outfits’ general flow and movement. The monochrome ensemble ensures that the outfit remains cohesive and classic.

Shruti Haasan’s accessories & glam

The actress’ accessories were minimal yet impactful, keeping with her all-black aesthetic. She opted for gold jewelry that added a touch of bling to her ensemble. a sleek gold choker adorned her neck, perfectly complemented by matching earrings and finger rings creating a cohesive look.

Further, her makeup was excellent and she had a nude glossy lipstick. Her eyelashes were coated with mascara and nude eyeshadow which gave a dramatic look. Her cheeks had a hint of coral blush, which gave the appearance of a more natural flush; a highlighter also brought out her beautiful skin.

Finally, to complete her entire beauty look, her hair was neatly braided and the simple, straight hair look gave off an air of class and sophistication. Black loafers finished her look, giving her a stylish and comfortable look. This outfit not only captured her dark and edgy look for which Shruti is famous but also how she modernised classic pieces.

