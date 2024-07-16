Shruti Haasan favors beautiful black bandhani kurti for her recent airport look, and we're in awe

The quintessential goth girl of the Indian film industry, Shruti Haasan, is known for her dark and edgy sartorial picks that perfectly describe her personality. Black leather jackets, chunky boots, bold make-up and gothic accessories are staples in Shruti’s wardrobe! But every now and then she manages to impress us by stepping out in an outfit that shows off her versatility when it comes to fashion. This time Shruti made heads turn as she was spotted at the airport in traditional wear.

Shruti Haasan’s airport look

Shruti Haasan was spotted at the airport recently and she made heads turn in her traditional avatar. She wore a lovely black tunic by Rajdeep Ranawat. The kurti is inspired by the bandhani craft, popularly known for its tie and dye art. The beautiful piece has a mandarin collar neckline and a button placket front.

The tunic had 3/4th length kimono sleeves which gave it a contemporary look but still retained its ethnic appearance because of the bandhani print. Her tunic had a side slit for added movement and comfort and is worth Rs 19,000. The black leggings balanced the look well.

Shruti’s accessories and glam

Her accessories included a dazzling silver choker which complemented the intricate designs of the kurti and she opted for black sandals that gave comfort and elevated her look.

In terms of make-up, the actress kept it minimal yet radiant. She chose glossy lips paired with blushed cheeks that accentuated her natural glow. Her eyes were subtly defined with sleek eyeliner which didn’t overpower her look. She styled her hair in a middle part with soft curls at the end completing her airport look.

This outfit showed off Shruti Haasan's great taste in style and her skill in mixing old craft styles with new fashion touches. She wore few accessories and light makeup, making the classic Bandhani top stand out more and showing her natural beauty.

Shruti Haasan keeps setting fashion trends that catch on everywhere, with her cool and unique style choices.

