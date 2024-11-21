Sobhita Dhulipala's elegant look in organza peach is the perfect post-wedding pick for all the minimalistic brides

Sobhita Dhulipala has a knack of stealing the spotlight at every event. Along with her fiance, Naga Chaitanya, and his family, Sobhita recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, and skipping all the fancy styles, she decided to flaunt the Indian traditional look. She was all dressed up in the organza suit, a perfect festive pick. Let’s take a closer look here.

Ahead of her wedding with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala was seen rocking her effortless style in the suit. She wore a peach organza suit from the shelves of Raw Mango that had us thinking of upgrading our festive outfits. The straight-cut dress featuring a half sleeve, and round neck is a perfect outfit for a simple, and elegant look. The print? The print on her dress was subtle and minimal with golden lines at the neck and hemline of the dress.

The bride-to-be paired her dress with matching color pajamas, which complemented the overall traditional vibe of her dress. Moreover, to complete her outfit, she decided to layer her dress with the dupatta featuring the same minimal golden lines. Giving a feminine appeal to her look she decided to keep her dupatta on one side of her shoulder.

Sobhita’s overall outfit is a pure work of blending simplicity, and elegance, making it the right pick for any festive or wedding function outfit.

Advertisement

Now, let’s focus on her accessories which are no less than a style statement to her look. She decided to accessorize her look with tiny traditional earrings, a layered pearl necklace, and a pearl, and silver bracelet on her wrist.

Adding the right edge to her look, Sobhita decided to kick off the event in style with golden high heels. It featured strap details at the front, making it the perfect festive footwear.

The Night Manager actress’ choice of makeup was an absolute perfection. She kept her look subtle with defined brows, and nude lipstick that kept all our attention on her outfit. Also, to keep up with the sunny day, she decided to add a touch of coolness with her oversized sunglasses. Her long open hair was styled in the middle partition, giving off an effortless cool vibe with minimal effort.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s overall traditional look was nothing short of simplicity that showcases that the event is for making a statement and you can definitely ace it with a simple outfit. It’s the simplicity that always steals the show, and Sobhita has indeed slayed it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s picture-perfect moment in casual top and jeans proves she can turn a normal selfie into a fashion statement