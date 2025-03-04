Sonakshi Sinha is a ‘Chand Ka Tukda’ slaying desi aesthetics in a chikankari anarkali dress worth ₹1,65,000

Sonakshi Sinha and traditional ensembles are always a match made in heaven. Proving it yet again, the actress took to her social media handle to drop a series of images in which she confidently poses in a stunning Anarkali, showcasing her impeccable ethnic fashion game. Curious to know the details? Let’s dive in!

Sonakshi Sinha’s recent social media post has sparked an urge to add this exquisite ethnic piece to our wardrobes. She radiated elegance in her desi look, donning a gorgeous Anarkali dress worth Rs 1,65,000, adorned with intricate white chikankari embroidery. The ensemble featured a diamond-shaped design at the front, with a dangling embellishment at the edge and mirror work that added a touch of sparkle.

As for the dupatta, she introduced a contrasting element by pairing her white Anarkali dress with a green silk layer. Draped gracefully over her shoulder, the dupatta was decorated with intricate embroidery and embellishments, elevating the overall glamor of her look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion sense is undeniably impeccable. Looking at her, it's evident that she knows exactly how to style her outfits to perfection. This recent appearance in a white Anarkali is a prime example—it’s an ideal choice for any gathering, wedding celebration, or festive occasion. The key is to have a keen eye for styling.

Focusing on accessories, the Dabangg actress made a striking statement. She drew attention to her ears with heavily embellished dangler earrings. As an additional accessory, she carried a traditional potli bag, adding to the ethnic charm.

Creating a look that’s hard to ignore, the Mission Mangal star enhanced her facial features with subtle yet radiant makeup. Her skin glowed with the perfect blend of concealer and foundation, while her cheekbones were adorned with a rosy blush. Long, voluminous lashes added a hint of drama, and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look with elegance.

For footwear, she opted for traditional jootis, staying true to the ethnic vibe. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, with delicate strands framing her face, adding a soft, effortless touch to her regal appearance.