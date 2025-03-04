Mira Kapoor keeps redefining saree fashion, this time in a custom golden tissue saree worth ₹76,500

The wedding season is here! And what better time to take style inspiration from fashion icons? Today, we have Mira Kapoor in focus, who recently attended a wedding and proved that nothing makes an impact quite like a saree. Draped in a golden tissue saree, she effortlessly turned heads among Bollywood elites. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

Mira Kapoor served as the perfect wedding guest inspiration, leaving us in awe of her fashion choices. For the occasion, she opted for a stunning golden tissue saree—a custom piece by Mimamsaa, priced at Rs 76,500. Looking at its intricate details, it’s clear that this piece was well worth it. Exuding richness, the tissue fabric radiated a luminous shine, perfectly complementing the glitz and glamour of the celebration.

For the drape, Mira Kapoor opted for a classic approach, with neatly arranged pleats at the front and the pallu elegantly thrown over her shoulder. She secured one side of the pallu to her blouse while allowing the other side to drape effortlessly over her arm.

Just like the saree, the blouse plays a crucial role in making a style statement. Keeping this in mind, Mira chose a heavily embellished blouse featuring sleeves and a deep neckline. Striking the perfect balance between bold and elegant, the blouse added to her stunning look—an ideal choice for turning heads at family gatherings and wedding celebrations.

Advertisement

Her golden tissue saree was undoubtedly the right choice, but she also nailed her accessories and styling. She adorned her ears with dangler earrings and added rings, elevating her look to a flawless masterpiece.

And what about her makeup? Well, it exceeded expectations. Her skin had a radiant glow, thanks to a well-balanced application of concealer and foundation. She further enhanced her features with a subtle blush on her cheekbones, neutral eyeshadow, and long, voluminous lashes. To complete the look, she opted for a nude shade lipstick, adding the perfect finishing touch.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife styled her long tresses into a sleek bun, ensuring a polished look with no stray strands falling on her face. To complete the traditional aesthetic, she adorned her forehead with a small round bindi, adding a timeless touch.

Mira Kapoor’s wedding guest look in a golden tissue saree, paired with statement jewelry, subtle makeup, and neatly tied hair, is yet another style statement worth recreating for the next wedding celebration.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Mira Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!