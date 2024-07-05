Sonam Kapoor to Disha Patani: 5 times Bollywood divas flaunted their love for THIS trendiest accessory

If you could travel back in time, which era would you pick? Well, time travel isn’t possible yet but if you’re a fan of the Renaissance, perhaps the opera gloves can give you a glimpse of the golden period. These long and elegant gloves are having a resurgence now and even our finest Bollywood girlies can’t resist its allure.

Paired with modern-ethnic ensembles or evening gowns, opera gloves can make outfits look refined and sophisticated. For those seeking new ways to make a fashion statement, we have 5 celebrity looks for you that show how to flawlessly rock opera gloves.

Sonam Kapoor’s all-back look with leather opera gloves ooze femme-fatal energy

No one pushes the boundaries of fashion in Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor does. While accepting a style award, Sonam posted an edgy monochromatic look on her Instagram. Impeccable styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, she wore a saree-inspired black draped gown by the fashion designer Rick Owens. The outfit was layered with an exaggerated bomber jacket.

Sonam made her all-black ensemble even more dramatic by pairing it with leather opera gloves from Irish glove designer Paulo Rowen. Handmade with silk lining, the elbow-length glove ruches to create ripples in glossy black leather.

The Neerja star complemented her look with a slicked back, winged liner, elaborate lashes, and a nude pout. For accessories, she chose a pair of oversized translucent stud earrings that perfectly matched the vibe of her avant-garde attire.

Tara Sutaria embraces vintage decadence in a red couture gown and ruffled opera gloves

Tara Sutaria donned a red gown by Lena Erziak for an art deco-inspired magazine cover shoot. Cinching her waist to form a sensual hourglass form, the floor-length scarlet gown came with a cut-out at the midriff that exposed a sweetheart bralette underneath. But what made Tara’s luxe ensemble stand out was a pair of matching red satin-silk gloves with extravagant ruffles blooming out of its elbow. Giving her gown a generous dose of drama, the ruffled opera gloves are all about the ‘more is more’ philosophy.

However, the Ek Villian Returns actress balanced her look with vintage gold studs. She stayed true to the color story and opted for a classic red pout that became the highlight of her retro glam.

Disha Patani paired a white Victorian-inspired minidress with semi-sheer gloves

Disha wore a white strappy bodycon minidress by Alex Perry that featured a corseted bodice and delicate ruching detail all over. Adding an extra level of charm to her boudoir style, she accessorized with semi-sheer white above-the-elbow gloves. It gave her sultry attire a touch of old-world fantasy. She finished her ensemble with a pair of sparkly nude high heels.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress kept her dark brown tresses in romantic curls. Her make-up was as luminous as her pearly white outfit, complete with a deep red pout that tied her sizzling look together with a striking contrast.

Manushi Chhillar’s saree and sheer gloves style is modern-ethnic power dressing

The Operation Valentine actress donned a black monochromatic drape by Aprita Mehta for a fashion event. The outfit had a tired bottom and was paired with a structured, sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.

Manushi cinched her waist with a slim Sabyasachi belt. She took her saree style to another level by pairing it with sheer black opera gloves. The actress accessorised with a diamond necklace and an emerald ring that shined brilliantly over the sheer gloves.

The Great Indian Family star sported a sleek bob hairstyle. Bold, fluttery lashes and glossy peachy-nude lips completed her modern-ethnic glam. More power to Manushi for transforming the classic saree style with such finesse.

Nora Fatehi’s blue velvet gown with high gloves is a throwback to old Hollywood

Nora wore a strapless cobalt blue velvet fitted gown with a thigh-high slit, matched with above-the-elbow gloves. The blue ensemble was adorned with sparkling stud earrings, a lavish diamond necklace and stacks of blingy bracelets.

Her hair was secured in a high ponytail with face-framing layers falling over her visage. She went with a full glam that focused on cut-crease smoky eyes and plush pink lips. Her glamorous look was completed with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels. Nora’s velvet gown with opera gloves is a go-to if you want to achieve an eye-catching look that’s bold but has an old Hollywood flair.

Whether your goal is to reinvent ethnic looks or to reinforce timeless elegance to your Western outfits, the right pair of opera gloves, leather or lace, sheer or bright, can help you create dramatic contrasts and add textural interest. Offering a myriad of styling possibilities, opera gloves are a must-have accessory for your modern wardrobe.

Which celebrity do you think rocked the opera gloves best? Share your favorite in the comments.

