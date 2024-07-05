Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant is garba-ready in purple lehenga ft Lord Krishna motifs styled with Bandhani saree

Radhika Merchant is giving Bollywood divas a run for their money with her versatile looks. Set to enter marital bliss with Anant Ambani, Merchant has been dropping oh-so-dreamy looks ever since the pre-wedding festivities began earlier this year in Jamnagar. Now, with only a few days left ahead of her wedding on July 12, she is making sure to leave a lasting impression with her bridal looks.

Last night, on July 4, the Ambanis hosted a vibrant Garba party and spectacular Dandiya night for the soon-to-be-married couple. While the event generated enough buzz for its extravaganza elements, the bride-to-be stole the maximum limelight. Reason? Her purple-hued lehenga. And, it can leave fashion enthusiasts gasping for breath. As we managed to get our hands on what the to-be-Ambani bahu wore for the pre-wedding festivity, let’s decode it for you all, looking for inspiration on how to ace the traditional charm.

Radhika Merchant swayed fashionistas with her ethereal purple-hued lehenga

Looking every bit ethereal, Radhika Merchant was dripping regal-ness in a vibrant-colored lehenga adorned with enchanting prints for the Dandiya night. Crafted with a perfect blend of ethnic charm and modern regality, the stunning purple ensemble boasted intricate silver sequin embroidery in captivating patterns. The heavily embroidered borders at the hem further enhanced with beautiful Lord Krishna motifs elevated her look to new heights of fashion.

The exquisite embroidery, enchanting embellishments, and sequin handwork on her outfit speak volumes of the rich craftsmanship. Keeping the sophistication intact, she picked an embellished half-sleeve blouse and heavy dupatta which she draped in quintessential Gujarati style. The dupatta got its share of bling with sequin detailing, similar motifs as that of the lehenga skirt, and broad borders.

How Radhika Merchant let her outfit do the talking despite the luxe jewelry

Radhika Mechant’s look for last evening was perfectly in sync with the occasion and festivity. The bride-to-be kept it classy and style with her accessory outing. She wore diamond jewelry that was all about grace and ethnic elegance. and no one can deny it. Her luxurious jewelry included a choker necklace, oversized stud earrings, and bangles adorning her wrist.

She aced the makeup department with equal perfection. For a beauty like Radhika’s, a little wash of blush and lip shade worked the magic. However, keeping the occasion in mind, she went for a little more glam and decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and well-contoured cheekbones.

Perfecting her traditional style was the little black bindi on her forehead. Radhika Merchant styled her luscious tresses into a middle-parted neat bun that echoed the aesthetics of her overall look.

