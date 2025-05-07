Meet Bollywood's next stars according to Karan Johar; Adarsh Gourav, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal and more on list

Karan Johar, a name synonymous with blockbuster films and star-making in Bollywood, recently shared his picks for the next generation of Bollywood superstars. In a candid chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the filmmaker named a lineup of emerging talents he believes are poised to make a big impact, including Adarsh Gourav, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, and more.

1. Adarsh Gourav

Praising Adarsh Gourav’s impressive performance in the trailer of Tu Yaa Main, where he stars alongside Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar shared that he really liked it. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L. Rai.

2. Laskhya

The second name on the filmmaker’s next big stars list is his Kill actor Lakshya. Describing him as a “tremendous talent,” he believes Lakshya has a lot of star potential that could take him far in his acting career.

3. Raghav Juyal

KJo also praised Lakshya’s Kill co-star Raghav Juyal and admitted that his acting was amazing in the film. He added, “What a solid actor. Unka kaam Kill mein bahut superb tha.”

4. Agastya Nanda

The Archies star and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, also made Karan’s list. Johar is impressed by Agastya’s impeccable acting talent.

5. Vedang Raina

Another Archies star, Vedang Raina, was also acknowledged by the filmmaker who shared that he really likes the actor's work.

6. Suhana Khan

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Johar couldn’t hide his excitement. He shared that people will praise her work, seeing her in upcoming projects. He shared, “Meine unko student dekha hai. Unki filmo ki I have seen Suhana’s student films. I've seen the work that she has put into her craft.”

KJo also talked about her upcoming film King, where she will share the screen with her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, and said, “I'm glad that the world will see that on a large scale that Suhana is a terrific talent and she's going to do phenomenally well.”

Clarifying that she didn't make it to his next big stars list as he considers her his daughter, he shared that there is a 'massive solid artist' in Suhana Khan.

7. Aryan Khan

While Aryan Khan isn’t stepping in front of the camera, Karan Johar is equally enthusiastic about his directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. Well, the filmmaker didn't spill any tea about the project but urged the audience to eagerly wait for his Netflix show.

