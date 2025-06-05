5 Sports-based Malayalam movies to watch as Alappuzha Gymkhana releases on OTT: Godha, Sudani from Nigeria and more

Malayalam cinema has managed to become the talk of the town once again with the sports film Alappuzha Gymkhana’s release on OTT. The movie starring Naslen is streaming on SonyLIV, which makes it the perfect time to watch similar cinematic ventures.

If you’re a fan of sports-based films or loved watching the Khalid Rahman directorial, here’s a list of Malayalam movies that you should check out.

5 Sports-based Malayalam movies on OTT

1. Godha (2017)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Peradi, Mamukoya, Sreejith Ravi, Bijukuttan

Director: Basil Joseph

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

When a Basil Joseph directorial with Tovino Thomas is mentioned, many would expect to hear Minnal Murali. However, before the ARM actor wore the superhero suit, he played a carefree young gatta gusthi player.

Godha, a sports comedy film, featured the actor as Aanjaneya Das, the son of a wrestling coach who had left the ring due to his father’s obsession. In fear of his dad, the young guy decides to study in Punjab, where he meets Adithi Singh, a wrestling aspirant whose passion is rejected by her brother.

After an altercation with her police officer brother, Das and Adithi decide to arrive at his home in Kerala, where his father takes her up as an apprentice.

What follows is the humorous tale of how her passion wins over everyone, including Das, prompting him to make a return to the wrestling ring.

2. Captain (2017)

Cast: Jayasurya, Anu Sithara, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Deepak Parambol, Mammootty

Director: Prajesh Sen

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Captain is a biographical sports movie based on the life of former Indian professional footballer, VP Sathyan. The man, known to be a centre-back player, started his career in 1983 and served as the captain of the Indian national football team from 1991 to 1995.

The film featuring Jayasurya in the lead role showed him playing the protagonist, recounting his days in the Kerala Police up until his death.

3. Finals (2019)

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Tini Tom, Maniyan Pilla Raju

Director: Arun PR

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Finals features the tale of Alice, a simple girl with big dreams who has a passion for cycling. Hailing from a small village in Kerala, the woman wishes to have a trailblazing career, embracing her hopes in the sport.

With Rajisha Vijayan donning the lead character, the film focuses on her journey to compete in the Olympics, training for her entire life.

4. 1983 (2014)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Anoop Menon, Nikki Galrani, Joy Mathew, Srinda Arhaan, Jacob Gregory, Saiju Kurup

Director: Abrid Shine

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Where to watch: SunNXT

1983 is a Malayalam-language coming-of-age sports drama featuring the life of Rameshan (Nivin Pauly), a young guy who finds a fascination towards cricket after seeing India win the World Cup under Kapil Dev.

A tribute to the life of Sachin Tendulkar, the film has a narrative focusing on Rameshan as the catalyst for cricket in his village. Despite being passionate, life takes over him, but his hopes and dreams continue to live on with his son, a cricketer just like his father.

5. Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Savithri Sreedharan, Sarasa Balussery, Aneesh G Menon

Director: Zakariya Mohammed

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sudani from Nigeria is a sports drama movie that has been the recipient of various accolades over the years. The film, set in Malappuram, has Mujeed, a football manager, recruiting three players from Sudan for his local football team.

However, things turn south when Samuel, a player, is injured and Mujeed (Soubin Shahir) is forced to shelter him at his own home. The rest of the film focuses on how the Nigerian player becomes the talk of the town, mending relationships and giving a new perspective on life to the football team manager.

