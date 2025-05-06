EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla co-star Wamiqa Gabbi reacts to his iconic 'Behen Dar Gayi' dialogue; Don't miss

Wamiqa Gabbi will feature in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar in 2026. But before that, she is gearing up for the release of her rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf co-starring Rajkummar Rao. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Gabbi reacted to Akshay's iconic Bhagam Bhag (2006) scene 'Behan Dar Gayi', and praised his acting.

Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao had a fun and exclusive chat with us lately. During Bollywood Quiz, both actors were asked to name the film which has "Behan Dar Gayi (Sister is scared)." dialogue. Rajkummar pointed out that it's from an Akshay Kumar film and Wamiqa immediately added, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". However, she realized in a couple of seconds that the correct answer was Bhagam Bhag and didn't waste any time before mentioning it.

On being requested to imitate the scene, Wamiqa did it and praised Akshay. "He is too good yaar," she said. The actress also recalled his meme reaction video with Pinkvilla and shared how much she loved it. The onscreen duo was also asked about the dialogue "Apne baap ko mat sikha (Don't teach your father)". After some initial struggle from both actors' sides, Gabbi mentioned the right film i.e. Phir Hera Pheri.

When asked about another iconic dialogue "Miracle, Miracle" by Akshay, Wamiqa Gabbi tried her best to recall the movie but couldn't. After a few wrong answers from her side, Rajkummar Rao gave the correct answer i.e. Welcome. Watch the interview here.

Advertisement

Talking about Bhool Chuk Maaf, the film stars Rajkummar and Wamiqa in the lead and also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is slated to release in the cinemas on May 9, 2025.

Bhooth Bangla is another highly anticipated film that brings Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan together after 16 years. Apart from Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal among others, and is slated to release on April 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to wrap up Bhooth Bangla on May 15; 85 days journey comes to an end