Box Office: Bhool Chuk Maaf advance bookings started; can Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's loop film make a mark?

Rajkummar Rao is set to return to the big screen with the time loop family entertainer Bhool Chuk Maaf. Featuring a fresh on-screen pairing of the actor and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to release very soon on May 9, 2025. The advance booking of the film has officially started today, two days before its release. Can the film prove to be a big box office grosser? Let’s analyze.

Pre-release expectations from Bhool Chuk Maaf

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the film seems like a typical small-time, mid-budget comic entertainer from its assets released until now, sprinkled with the uniqueness of the time loop. Like the majority of Maddock’s small-town entertainers, the audience expects Bhool Chuk Maaf to surprise with its content after the film’s release.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf generated a good buzz over the internet along with the Chor Bazaari song remix. Meanwhile, several other assets have not become as big. If they did, the film would have had a much bigger pre-release hype right now.

Rajkummar Rao’s last release in a similar genre was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film had opened to Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office after coming from the blockbuster success of Stree 2. Before Stree 2, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which was set in a similar space, collected Rs 6.75 crore net on Day 1. Just like those two, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to open in a nearby range.

The opening of the film would be highly affected by the currently trending releases from the past, like Raid 2 and Thunderbolts, while its long-term performance depends on the public reception of the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf releasing soon

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release on May 9, 2025. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading pair. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

