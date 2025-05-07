Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking Update: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer starts presales on a slow note

Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking Update: The fresh leading duo of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi is set to grace the big screens around the nation with Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy based around a time loop, releasing on May 9, 2025. Directed by Karan Sharma under the banner of Maddock Films, this small-town-based entertainer has officially begun with its advance booking today, Wednesday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf sells 2,000 tickets in top national chains

The Rajkummar Rao-led film has seen a slow start to its pre-sales. Bhool Chuk Maaf has sold 2,000 tickets in the top three Indian national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - at 8pm, 2 days before its release.

While the time loop is a concept that is very rarely observed in Indian cinema, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to sprinkle some Indian class family drama, romance, and comedy to have it accepted by the mainstream audience. With the track record of Maddock Films in similar genres, they might even successfully attract the audience. However, this success depends entirely on the post-release word-of-mouth for the film.

For its pre-sales and the initial days of opening, the film would face good competition from the already well-run Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. The pre-release hype for the movie could have been much better if the music album had worked. However, only the Chor Bazaari remix gained considerable traction on its release. The trailer for the film had also generated a good buzz among the general audience.

Memorably, Rajkummar Rao’s last film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, was set in the comedy drama space. It had opened to Rs 5.50 crore net as the Indian box office. Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to open lower.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release on May 9, 2025. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading pair. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

