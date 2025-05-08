Box Office: How Raid 2 benefits from cancelled theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is currently running in theaters and received a positive response from the audience around India. This sequel to the 2018 thriller drama is led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. A week ahead of its release date, the film was supposed to face Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, releasing on May 9, 2025.

This upcoming romantic comedy was supposed to release in theaters but a day before its release date, the theatrical release for the film was been scrapped and a direct-to-digital premiere is planned a week later. With a competitor now gone out of the race, how does Raid 2 benefit in its box office run ahead? Let’s analyze.

Bhool Chuk Maaf theatrical release cancelled; good news for Raid 2

Bhool Chuk Maaf carried minimal pre-release hype when it planned to release in theaters. While the initial days of its run would have barely affected the Ajay Devgn starrer, Bhool Chuk Maaf could have possibly grown big in the eyes of its audience in case it was welcomed with a positive word-of-mouth. Later, the positive reception would help the film possibly run well and harm Raid 2 further ahead.

As this is not the case now, the Ajay Devgn starrer now solely dominates the Hindi box office. On its release, the film was met with small-level competitors like Ground Zero, The Bhootnii, and Kesari 2, the three individually showing a much lower daily total than Raid 2. As of the present, Raid 2 is running with an almost free run and will continue performing like this before the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in Indian cinemas on May 17, 2025.

Presently, Raid 2 has collected Rs 89.75 crore net at the Indian box office, targeting to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon at the Indian box office. Judging by its ongoing trend, the Ajay Devgn film is expected to end its run with a respectable lifetime net and a hit verdict.

