Box Office: Will Bhool Chuk Maaf give stiff competition to audience-accepted film Raid 2 in Indian theaters?

With the onset of the month, Ajay Devgn made his big-screen comeback with the thrilling sequel Raid 2, released in theaters worldwide. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, the film has seen a successful run in the initial five days of its run and continues to do so in the running week.

However, this success-filled run will be facing competition soon with the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, produced under the banner of Maddock Films. Can this small town family drama affect Ajay Devgn’s thriller drama sequel at the box office? Let’s discuss.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Raid 2

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romance and comedy-filled family drama intermixed with a time loop, a concept very little seen in India. Meanwhile, Raid 2 is a crime thriller centred around Ajay Devgn conducting IT raids against on-screen antagonist politicians, just like its prequel.

Though both attract a separate audience, Bhool Chuk Maaf presents a more unique plot line. Despite that, the current pre-release hype for Bhool Chuk Maaf is less than that of Raid 2, which benefited from the legacy of its prequel, going by the public perception of both movies till now. The successful run of Raid 2 would be barely affected by Bhool Chuk Maaf.

However, nothing can be guaranteed for the upcoming run of Bhool Chuk Maaf as Maddock Films are known to surprise the audience as well as the trade with their content in a similar setting. Hence, even if Bhool Chuk Maaf doesn’t open big, there are big chances that it could perform big in its overall run, driven by the public word-of-mouth.

A bonus trailer for Bhool Chuk Maaf was recently released, but didn’t gather any attention. As the film releases on May 9, its advance booking is yet to begin nationwide. As for Raid 2, the film has collected Rs 78.50 crore net at the Indian box office and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

