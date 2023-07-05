Exercise for Upper Chest: 10 Effective Workouts for Everyone

The human body is a remarkable machine that requires regular exercise. Most people do not realize the importance of strength training and exercise for the upper chest. But it is an integral part of your body, and so one needs proper workout to keep it fit. The upper chest region supports your rib cage from the front and the spine from the back. Without strong upper chest muscles, holding your neck up would become impossible. People with weak upper chest muscles often complain of pain around the shoulders and weakness in the arms ( 1 ). Look at ten easy and effective upper chest workouts to build strength here.

What Is the Upper Chest?

The upper chest is also known as the upper pectoralis major ( 2 ). It is a specific region of the chest muscles located at the upper portion of the pectoralis major muscle ( 2 ). Understanding its anatomy and how it works can help effectively target and develop this muscle group.

Upper Chest Muscle: Make-up

The pectoralis major is a fan-shaped muscle. It is relatively large, covers the upper chest, and plays a significant role in shoulder joint movements. It consists of two parts: the clavicular head (upper chest) and the sternal head (lower chest) ( 2 ). The upper chest is associated with the clavicular head of the pectoralis major muscle.

The clavicular head originates from the medial half of the clavicle (collarbone) and extends horizontally across the chest. It inserts into the humerus (upper arm bone) at the greater tubercle. The clavicular head runs diagonally, angling from the sternum towards the shoulder joint ( 2 ). When you plan to grow upper chest muscles, these are the ones you focus on.

Upper Chest Muscle: Function

The primary function of the pectoral muscles is shoulder movement. It involves moving the arm in the forward and upward directions (