Chumlee’s Weight Loss: Here’s How the Pawn Star Shed 160 lbs

Chumlee's weight loss was a real eye-opener for his fans. He was fed up with struggling to lose weight, so he made a bold decision to change his life. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, he managed to shed a remarkable 160 pounds. Even before the surgery, he had already lost about 35 pounds with his pre-operation diet and workout routine. His initial goal was to reach 200 pounds, but now he's feeling great at 190 pounds. Let's dive deeper and see how did Chumlee lose weight.

Who Is Chumlee?

Chumlee is a reality TV star and businessman, who gained fame through his appearances on the History Channel TV show Pawn Stars in 2009. The show documented his daily activities at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, where he works. Chumlee won over fans with his charismatic charm and sense of humor, making him a standout star of the show.

Capitalizing on the show's success, he started his own company selling unique novelty items he designed. In 2017, he even opened a candy shop near the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop.

However, he also faced legal troubles and felony charges, attracting media attention during his career. Later in 2021, the 160 kg Pawn star underwent gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss, generating further media coverage.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Austin Lee Russell

Place of birth: Nevada, U.S

Date of birth: September 8, 1982

Age in 2023: 41

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight before: 350 pounds (159 kg)

Weight after: 190 pounds (86 kg)

Reduced weight: 160 pounds (73 kg)

Pawn Star Chumlee’s Weight Loss Journey

Chumlee shared that he was tired of struggling with his weight and decided to make a change when he reached 350 lbs. In September 2013, he began making lifestyle changes, losing 75 lbs (34 kg) in a year. He hit the gym six days a week, improved his diet with more juice and veggies, and cut out red meat.

This shift was motivated by his father's passing from pancreatic cancer just before Pawn Stars premiered. With his new diet, he could ride a hovercraft he bought, which had a weight limit of 250 lb (110 kg). However, he later gained weight, reaching 350 lb (160 kg) in January 2019. Struggling for years to lead a healthier life, he opted for gastric sleeve surgery at Blossom Bariatrics in Las Vegas, losing 160 lb (73 kg) by October 2021.

Since his weight loss journey, Chumlee maintains a healthy weight of 190 lbs and prioritizes clean eating, exercise, and having a strong support system. His transformation is an inspiration for those facing their own weight struggles. Despite the central role of eating and drinking in his lifestyle, he managed to shed around 160 pounds. Though he gained some weight back recently, he considers it a worthwhile journey. Scroll further to discover the details of his workout and diet plan.

Chumlee’s Workout Routine

Before starting his weight-loss journey, Chumlee's co-star and friend, Corey Harrison, took the lead and lost almost 200 pounds through lap-band surgery and a diet and exercise program. Inspired by Corey's success, Chumlee decided to transform his lifestyle as well.

Chumlee followed a different set of exercises each day of the week. Such a combination of exercises can be highly effective for gaining lean body mass as well as reducing fat in sedentary, overweight, or obese adults (1). Here's a brief overview of his workout routine:

Day 1

Seated Chest Press Machine

Leg Press Machine

Shoulder Press Machine

Lateral Pulldown machine

Dip Machine

Leg Extension

Day 2

30 minutes of incline treadmill walking at 4.5 mph, 10.0 Incline at a static pace

Day 3

Dumbbell bench press

Assisted Pullup Machine

Dumbbell 1-arm row

Standing barbell bicep curls

Seated Dumbbell shoulder press

Dumbbell Step Ups

Day 4

Rest Day

Day 5

Chumlee's Stairmaster workout consisted of 25 minutes of interval training. He would alternate between 30 seconds of moderate intensity and 30 seconds of low intensity throughout the entire session.

Day 6

Seated Incline Bench Press

Seated Squat Machine

Hamstring Curl Machine

Shoulder press machine

Bicep Curl Machine

Seated Wide Grip Row Machine

Day 7

Incline treadmill for 30 minutes switching off between a moderate interval (5.5 mph) and a low interval (3.5 mph) with the incline set at 10.0.

Chumlee Diet Routine

The Chumlee Diet revolves around consuming whole, unprocessed foods to support the body and health. Initially, Chumlee eliminated all processed foods except mustard and adopted a motto of everything in moderation. Let's explore the foods to eat and avoid following this regimen like Chumlee.

Foods to Avoid

Sugary beverages like soft drinks, energy drinks, and fruit punch

Packaged snacks such as chips and cookies

Sweetened breakfast cereals and instant soups

Frozen meals like pizza and instant soups

Reconstituted meat products like hot dogs and fish sticks

Baking mixes such as cake and cookie mixes

Candies, ice creams, and confectionery

Packaged bread and buns

Energy and protein bars and shakes

Foods to Consume

Vegetables and fruits

Whole grains like quinoa, and brown rice

Legumes such as beans and lentils

Meat, poultry, eggs, and fish

Fresh or pasteurized milk and plain yogurt

100% vegetable or fruit juice with no added sugars

Herbs and spices

Nuts and seeds

Tips for Following the Chumlee Diet

Choose fresh and real foods with no added sugars or additives for weight loss (2), (3).

Stay hydrated with plenty of water. This increases metabolism thereby aiding in weight loss (4).

Control your portion sizes and pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness (5).

Practice mindful eating by savoring each bite and eating slowly (6).

Benefits of the Chumlee Diet

Weight loss: Helps shed pounds and maintain a healthy weight (7). Energy boost: Nutritious foods provide more energy throughout the day Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Rich in antioxidants and nutrients in fruits and veggies, lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes (8). Better digestion: Including fiber-rich foods for a healthy gut and digestion (9). Improved mood and mental clarity: Brain-boosting foods such as beans, greens, and legumes lead to a better mood and mental focus (10).

Chumlee’s Weight Loss Surgery

In the beginning, Chumlee tried natural ways to lose weight, but he didn't see significant results. So, inspired by his friend Corey, he opted for gastric sleeve surgery. This surgery involves reducing the stomach size to a smaller pouch, about the size of a banana.

Gastric sleeve surgery helps with weight loss in two ways:

Your stomach becomes much smaller, so you feel full quicker and eat less. Hence, it reduces calorie intake. The surgery also removes the part of your stomach that produces the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you less hungry (11).

After the surgery, Chumlee's weight is now 190 pounds, and he's committed to staying healthy and fit. Following a diet and exercise plan after the surgery is crucial for the surgery's success. If you stick to these changes, you may increase your chances of maintaining weight loss in the long run.

Conclusion

Chumlee's weight loss journey has been truly transformative, as he went from 350 lbs to 190 lbs. Initially, he tried natural methods but later chose gastric sleeve surgery, inspired by his friend Corey's successful weight loss journey. This surgical option significantly reduced his stomach size and curbed hunger hormones, resulting in remarkable weight loss. Alongside the surgery, he embraced a dedicated diet and workout routine. Focusing on whole foods, staying hydrated, and practicing portion control were all key components. Finally, his commitment to a healthy lifestyle played a pivotal role in sustaining his impressive weight loss.

