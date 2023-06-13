Kelly McGillis Weight Loss: Overview on How She Shed 100 Pounds

American actress Kelly McGillis is famously remembered for her role as Charlie in Tom Cruise’s movie called Top Gun. Throughout her career, she faced difficulty accepting her body and had a distorted perception of it. Such personal problems and the pressure of remaining thin in Hollywood pushed her to make a change which ultimately led to the Kelly McGillis weight loss journey. Her body transformation made headlines as she dropped from a size 16 to a size 4, and was able to shed 100 pounds within a few months. From her diet plan to her workout regimen 一 in this article, we have put together all you need to know about how she lost weight.

Who Is Kelly McGillis?

Born in Newport Beach (California, USA), Kelly McGillis is a renowned American screen and stage actress who is best known for her work in movies like Top Gun, Witness, The Accused, Made In Heaven, Cat Chaser, and many more. She received nominations for the BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for her character Rachel Lapp in the film Witness. Kelly moved to New York in 1975 to study acting at the prestigious Juilliard School of Acting. In the year 1983, she made her acting debut with the movie Reuben which kickstarted her career as an actress. Apart from acting in movies, she is also known for her television appearance. Kelly McGillis starred in daytime serial operas such as One Life to Live and also a TV film called Sweet Revenge. She is a prominent actress and an ‘80s sensation who is renowned for her immense body of work.

Kelly McGillis’ Profile

Real Name: Kelly Ann McGillis

Kelly Ann McGillis Birthday: 9th July 1957

9th July 1957 Age in 2023: 65 years

65 years Occupation: American actress

American actress Weight Before: 263 pounds

263 pounds Weight Loss: 100 pounds

100 pounds Reduced Weight: 163 pounds

How Did Kelly McGillis Gain Weight?

Multiple, distinct factors led to Kelly McGillis weight gain. Firstly, after acting in the movie Top Gun, Kelly faced a decade-long decline in her career which may have caused her to gain a few pounds. This may have occurred as the actress might not have had any physical appearance standards to work for and live up to for a role. This gap in her career may also have paved the way for mental health problems such as questioning her body weight and appearance. During this time, Kelly was also battling a distorted perception of her body and had severe difficulties accepting her weight.

But how and why did Kelly gain so much weight? It happened because of binge eating, also known as emotional eating, which significantly impacted and increased her size. According to research, distortions in body image may have unpleasant and tragic results on the human body. It may affect psychological and physical health and has a direct impact on self-esteem, competence, mood, social functioning, and occupational functioning.

To cope with these body issues, people often fall prey to eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, or binge eating ( 1 ). And that is exactly what happened with Kelly McGillis which caused her to put on those extra pounds. Studies state that binge eating disorder (BED) is a serious condition that is often marked by episodes of consuming food in a larger amount than is normal. These episodes usually finish within a short time and may occur every week. The study further suggests that binge eating episodes are generally triggered by negative effects such as a distorted body perception and it may help in providing relief from it. While this condition leads to increased body weight, it may also lead to problems like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic pain ( 2 ).

Kelly suffered from these issues over the years, till she decided to take charge of the wheel and make a change. Ahead, find all the secrets behind Kelly McGillis weight loss which garnered the attention of her fans.

How Did Kelly McGillis Lose Weight So Fast?

Once she decided to embark on a weight loss journey, Kelly McGillis over the years was able to shed 100 pounds from her body. The actress combined a healthy and balanced diet with a regular workout to transform her body. She was able to go from a size 16 to a size 4 and also noticed several changes in her body such as increased energy levels and improved mobility. Here is the diet plan and workout routine that she followed to lose weight.

Kelly McGillis’ Diet Plan

One of the biggest factors that led to Kelly McGillis weight loss is that she created a constant calorie deficit in her body to reduce weight. Her diet plan was based on the notion that more weight would be lost if you ate fewer calories than what is being burnt. So, reducing the quantity of food eaten daily and increasing the duration of physical activity would eventually lead to an energy deficit that would later facilitate weight loss. According to research, fat loss, and weight reduction depends on a negative energy balance or calorie deficit, independently of any other method for weight loss ( 3 ).

To achieve this impact, Kelly reduced her daily caloric intake from 2000 calories to 1200 calories. Along with this, she made sure that she was burning about 500 calories through her workout regimen. Studies suggest that various obesity societies and guidelines recommend a low-calorie diet of 1000-1500 calories and a deficit of 500-750 calories per day ( 4 ). Following this dietary strategy may be a key component in reducing weight and Kelly McGillis’ body transformation is testimony to this method of weight loss.

Apart from maintaining and following this calorie deficit strategy to lose weight, Kelly focused on consuming a healthy and balanced diet. She ate three meals in a day which were high in lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. According to studies, for the past 20 years, high-protein diets have been considered to be a successful strategy in preventing obesity and improving body weight management ( 5 ). Eating more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may cause a reduction in body weight, enhance body composition, decrease fat mass, and preserve fat-free mass in standard-calorie and low-calorie diets. Further, higher dietary protein in the body may lead to a satiety effect in the body which would eventually reduce appetite or calorie intake ( 6 ).

Along with maintaining a strict and healthy diet, she eliminated all kinds of processed foods from her meals. From sugary drinks and ready-to-eat meals to other forms of non-natural foods ─ she stopped consuming everything. Studies state that consuming ultra-processed foods (UPF) may lead to increased energy intake and weight gain in comparison to eating whole food. The research also suggests that eating UPF may be associated with a risk of adiposity-related problems in adults ( 7 ). Kelly also drank ample amounts of water and green tea throughout the day to lose overall weight from the body. So, this is how she used a diet to downsize her look.

Kelly McGillis’ Workout Routine

The Kelly McGillis weight loss journey and formula just did not depend on a diet to cause weight loss but incorporated regular physical activity as well. The American actress was determined when it came to her fitness regimen and worked out five times a week. She combined cardio exercises with strength-training which had a positive impact on her body concerning weight loss. Studies suggest that a combination of cardio and strength training in a 12-week training program may have greater benefits for weight loss, cardio-respiratory fitness, and fat loss ( 8 ). Hence, a combination of these exercises may be beneficial in helping reduce weight in obese and overweight individuals.

Throughout the week, Kelly alternated between exercises like jogging, cycling, running, and lifting weights. A mixture of these exercises eventually resulted in her weight loss. Research also states that strength training may increase lean body mass and metabolic rate in the human body ( 9 ). This helped in toning Kelly’s overall physique.

Along with these high-intensity workouts, she also incorporated a few low-intensity exercises in her weekly fitness regimen. She would start her daily workout with walking or yoga which would help in warming up her body. Gradually, she would increase the duration and intensity of her workouts by mixing in combination training.

While Kelly followed a rigorous fitness routine regularly, she set realistic body goals and would carefully track her progress which helped her to stay on track. She also emphasized the importance of having a positive mindset and remaining motivated with the weight loss journey as she realized it could be time-consuming. As she began to drop pounds with a diet plan and workout routine, she reported that she felt happier, more confident, and more comfortable in her skin.

Kelly McGillis’ Weight Loss Before And After Photos

The difference between Kelly McGillis then and now has been massive as the actress lost a whopping 100 pounds. Even though she put on extra weight during a declining period in her acting career, she did not give up and got back in shape over time.

So, what does Kelly McGillis look like now? Below, we have put together the before and after weight loss photos of the American actress.

Kelly McGillis Before Weight Loss

Kelly McGillis After Weight Loss

Conclusion

American actress Kelly McGillis suffered from weight and body image issues for years which, accompanied by a decline in her acting career that lasted for almost a decade, culminated in weight gain. However, she decided to make a change and get back in shape. The ultimate secret behind Kelly McGillis weight loss was that she combined workouts with a healthy diet. This enabled her to lose about 100 pounds and transform from 263 pounds to 163 pounds. Her weight loss journey is renowned the world over and has also inspired her fans personally.

