Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and more shower respect as Mukul Dev's brother Rahul Dev pens gratitude note for all fans and friends

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mukul Dev, who has worked in several television shows and films, recently passed away at the age of 54. Many Bollywood celebrities and the actor’s well-wishers have paid tribute and offered condolences to his family. Mukul’s brother Rahul Dev has now penned a gratitude note, which was showered with respect by Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and more.

On May 25, 2025, Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared a picture of his late brother, Mukul Dev. In the caption, he wrote, “Sincere thanks to all, for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul… Grateful…”

Have a look at Rahul Dev’s post!

Suniel Shetty reacted to the post with heart emojis, while Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, and Esha Deol left folded hands and red heart emojis. Farah Khan wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and the family Rahul.”

Earlier, Rahul Dev shared the official statement about Mukul Dev’s passing. It read, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night… He’s survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev.” The note further shared the details about the cremation.

Many Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss of Mukul Dev and expressed their grief on social media. Salman Khan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Miss you, my dear brother Mukul. Rest in peace.” Sushmita Sen, with whom Mukul made his film debut, shared, “Mukul Dev, Rest in peace you wonderful soul.”

Ajay Devgn expressed, “Still trying to process it... Mukul. It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti.” Neil Nitin Mukesh stated, “Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. Om Shanti.”

Mukul Dev made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the movie Dastak. His filmography includes Himmatwala, Ittefaq, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, Jai Ho, and more.

