Suniel Shetty DIDN’T cry during Athiya Shetty’s ‘bidaai’ after wedding with KL Rahul? Reason will prove dads’ crazy love for daughters

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul in 2023 in an intimate ceremony. The power couple has been going strong and also welcomed their daughter, Evaarah. Most recently, the Welcome to the Jungle actor revealed that he didn’t cry during his daughter’s ‘bidaai’ after her wedding. Trust us, the reason behind his controlled emotions is enough to melt your heart.

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Suniel Shetty praised his son-in-law and cricketer, KL Rahul. When asked if he got teary-eyed during his daughter Athiya Shetty’s bidaai, the actor revealed that he thought he would cry the most, but surprisingly, he was in ‘complete control’.

He further explained his reason, stating, "Kyunki somewhere down the line ek jab uncertainty hoti hai na zindagi mein ki bitiya jaa kahan rahi hai to vo emotion nikal kar aate hain, lekin (Those emotions come out when there is an uncertainty about where the daughter is going to be, but) here I know she is going to a happier place."

The Hera Pheri 3 actor went on to recall how Athiya also asked him later about him not crying during her bidaai. To which, the proud father explained that he wasn’t emotional as he was assured of her choice. According to him, he had confidence in the cricketer about taking care of his daughter as "beautifully" as he would have.

In addition to this, during the conversation, Shetty also highlighted their upbringing of telling their daughter to marry her choice. "Somebody you’re going to be happy with for the rest of your life more than anything else, baaki there is no restriction to anything," he shared, further emphasizing how he and Mana Shetty had been going strong even after years of love marriage.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is enjoying the release of his latest film, Kesari Veer. Going further, he has a comedy caper, Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is set to release later this year in 2025, but the exact release date is yet awaited.

