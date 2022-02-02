Love Matters: Do dating apps make people less likely to commit to relationships?

People are increasingly turning to dating websites and apps to find love. And, while the pool may appear larger, and access is at our fingertips, using them does not necessarily improve our chances of finding a committed mate. Internet dating is a great way to meet people in many ways, but it's a roller coaster of highs and lows. Experts have raised concerns over dating apps which could be having an effect on commitment levels.

These online methods of selecting and interacting with a potential date can provide a less confronting way to initiate a connection for people who are shy or introverted. Before committing to a face-to-face meeting, messaging, video calls, and phone chats can help someone get a better sense of a person. But despite the number of possible matches, the success of finding someone long-term is quite low. Because there are so many dishonest people looking for cheap thrills, internet dating is great for a casual fling but not for anything more serious and long-term. As a result, people must be prepared to either initiate or receive requests for connections that are unlikely to succeed.

The internet is causing a social change. Traditionally, people might have had one or two relationships before marrying; now, they are encouraged to date a large number of people in order to find the perfect partner. The more options a person has, the less committed they will become. They won't put in the effort, give someone a chance, or take the time to develop a new relationship if they know there are plenty of other options just a few clicks away. This also creates a new problem because it fosters the mindset that, even in relationships, if one minor issue arises, it is acceptable to move on. In order to find the perfect partner, a person then tends to date a lot of people.

Internet dating has left men and women on a never-ending hunt for the perfect partner. It can result in a trail of meaningless flings. People have failed to recognise that relationships necessarily require commitment, time and effort.

The appropriate step would be taking a "quality over quantity" approach that will most likely allow for a more thorough evaluation of whether a potential date is a good fit. For a better experience, people should start dating off-screen. In contrast to the virtual world, finding a match in the physical world does not rely on algorithms, profiles, or screening through a list of potential matches. One must believe in making real connections. So, keep yourself active in the real world as well.

