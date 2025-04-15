Did You Know Randeep Hooda rejected Rang De Basanti because of Aamir Khan? ‘Meri Jaat akad nikal aai’

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had once considered Randeep Hooda for a significant role in his widely praised 2006 film Rang De Basanti. However, Hooda chose to step away from the project to work on a film by Ram Gopal Varma instead. Reflecting on that decision in a recent conversation, the Murder 2 actor confessed that he turned down the role because he didn’t want to stand behind Aamir Khan in the poster, adding, "Meri jaat akad nikal aayi."

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda revealed that he was initially considered for the role of Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti, a part that eventually went to actor Siddharth. Hooda reflected on how being part of the film could have taken his career to another level.

The Sultan actor recalled auditioning for the role and being encouraged persistently by director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who, according to Hooda, would sometimes show up under the influence and urge him to accept the project.

However, Hooda chose to walk away from the film after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma told him he was being considered for the lead in D, adding that he would otherwise be seen in a supporting role behind Aamir Khan on the Rang De Basanti poster.

The Highway actor admitted that his ego played a part in the decision, saying that his pride made it difficult for him to accept a secondary role. He also disclosed that he turned down Rock On!! for similar reasons.

Hooda explained why he had chosen to turn down career-defining roles in favor of more niche projects. He shared that he had always worked with a different kind of filmmakers and producers, rather than with industry insiders, which he believed contributed to his slower career growth.

Hooda admitted that he had once thought his craft alone would be enough to propel his career, but he now understands that it takes more than just talent to succeed in the industry. Hooda is currently basking under the success of Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol.

