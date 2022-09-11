Ascertain whether or not you are the gold digger in your relationship

In the world of dating, some people often fear being involved with a gold-digger just as much as they fear emotionally unavailable men. Then there are those who are afraid that they might end up being a materialistic girlfriend themselves. So, if you are curious about whether there is a way to tell if a lady is a gold digger or not, then read on for it is important to understand the origins of the "gold-digging" phenomenon. Everything makes sense when you understand what gold diggers are after . It can also help you ascertain whether or not you embody any of their traits.

Differences between what gold diggers seek and other women want

To be honest, every woman has different expectations of a man her would date. Some ladies crave both a "dad-material" man who can help them raise a family and a home. On the other hand, they covet a "husband-material" man who can take care of them are sought after by certain women. Others simply seek out clandestine partners with whom they can have a temporary fling. Then there are those who adore "guys with ambition" and they seek these men out in order to fulfil their own needs in life.

What gold diggers covet

Living with gold diggers can be challenging. If you don't take care, you can sacrifice your financial security in the sake of love. As you may already be aware, gold diggers want a man who is willing to give up his wealth and social standing in exchange for love and their good looks. You may not be aware of this, but to a gold digger, this is neither sleazy nor manipulative. She sees it as just one more viewpoint among many, and she believes that seeking a suitable husband or father for one's children is as valid. Because of this, gold diggers are merciless players in the game.