Tips to deal with highly intimidating people

It can be frightening to speak with someone who intimidates you. By just being themselves, they may make you feel timid or uneasy. The use of intimidation is frequently linked to a powerful, dominant personality. Even though it can seem easier to just ignore them, some people frequently find themselves having to communicate with the people they would rather not. Such introverted people frequently lose their focus and stumble over their sentences, allowing the intimidating person next to them to take over the conversation. Here we bring you 3 tips on how to deal with intimidating people.

1. Hold on to your opinion Strong personalities could continue pushing when you give in if you're interacting with them. Increase your self-assurance and quit feeling inferior to the person who is attempting to intimidate you in front of them. When someone else assertively assumes control of a situation, feelings of miscommunication or helplessness may surface. Stop this from happening by speaking up! 2. Prepare yourself to speak Put your mind at ease so you can communicate with this person. If at all possible, prepare and practice your remarks in advance to prevent stumbling over them or getting interrupted. Say things that draw attention to your strengths or even the aspects of yourself that are changing for the better.