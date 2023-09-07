Death Quotes for Mom: Cherishing Mom's Legacy Through Quotes

A mother's love defies all limits, tugging at heartstrings into infinity. From the moment you enter her life, she pours forth an unending stream of care, nurture, and affection like an angel mother. This unique bond creates an unimaginable connection, making the mere thought of a world without her seem impossible. However, as too many have painfully experienced, the actual departure of a beloved mother from this world is even more unbearable than one could have envisioned.

In times of loss, we seek solace in the beauty of the memories and the beautiful soul that was our mother. As we navigate this profound loss let these death quotes for Mom act as a soothing remedy, easing the ache and guiding us toward healing. They serve as a reassuring reminder that, even in the midst of sorrow, a mother's love and the celebration of her beautiful life continue to echo within our hearts.

A Tribute to a Lovely Mother Through Death Quotes for Mom

45 Death Quotes for Mom

1. “Those we never love truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch.” ― Jack Thorne

2. “Seeing death as the end of life is like seeing the horizon as the end of the ocean.” ― David Searls

3. “We understand death only after it has placed its hands on someone we love.” ― Anne L. de Stael

4. “It doesn’t matter who my mother was; it matters who I remember she was.” ― Unknown

5. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

6. “And when great souls die, after a period, peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly.” ― Maya Angelou

7. “You don’t go around grieving all the time, but the grief is still there and always will be.” ― Nigella Lawson

Death Quotes for Mother to Find Solace and Remember Her Legacy

8. "A mother's love endures through all." — Washington Irving

9. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

10. "The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away." — Anonymous

11. "Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything." — C.S. Lewis

12. "Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever." — Anonymous

13. "Grief is the price we pay for love." — Queen Elizabeth II

14. "A mother's arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

15. "The loss of a mother is the first sorrow wept without her." — Anonymous

Advertisement

16. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." — Anonymous

17. "When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." — Kahlil Gibran

Mom Death Quote to Offer Comfort and Preserve Her Memory

18. "Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads." — Henry David Thoreau

19. "The love and the memory last forever." — Anonymous

20. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day." — Anonymous

21. "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." — Thomas Campbell

22. "Say not in grief that she is no more, but say in thankfulness that she was." — Kahlil Gibran

23. "Her life was a masterpiece of love and grace." — Anonymous

24. "Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy." — Eskimo Proverb

Sayings for Death of Mother to Cope with Her Loss

25. "A mother's love is always with her children." — Anonymous

26. "While we are mourning the loss of our mother, others are rejoicing to meet theirs behind the veil." — John Taylor

27. "What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." — Helen Keller

28. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on." — Irving Berlin

29. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains." — Anonymous

Quotes for Death of Mom That’ll Help You Find Strength

30. "Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, of glory in the flower; we will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind." — William Wordsworth

31. "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." — Anonymous

32. "Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone." — Mitch Albom

Advertisement

33. "A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go." — Anonymous

34. "Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us." — J.K. Rowling

35. "A mother's love is a blessing that never truly ends." — Anonymous

36. "Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again." — Anonymous

Bereavement Quotes for Mother to Help You Cherish Her Memories

37. "Her love was like the wind: unseen but always felt." — Anonymous

38. "A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." — Marion C. Garretty

39. "The beauty of a mother's love remains forever in our hearts." — Anonymous

40. "Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight." — Rossiter W. Raymond

41. "A mother's legacy of love lives on in the hearts of her children." — Anonymous

42. "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts." — Anonymous

43. "A mother's love is a candle that never burns out." — Anonymous

44. "The sun, the moon, the wind, the stars, will forever be around, reminding you of the love you shared." — Anonymous

45. "What the heart has once owned and had, it shall never lose." — Henry Ward Beecher

Conclusion

Losing a mother is a tough time, leaving a broken heart and a deep hole in your life. It's a pain that's hard to put into words, and it's essential not to suppress these emotions. Longing for your mom, especially amid a celebration of life ceremony, is entirely expected and a genuine human response. Allow yourself to grieve and embrace the sweet memories of her that reside in your heart of comfort.

These death quotes for mom are not intended to amplify your misery but to provide a way to express the complex emotions you're feeling during this time of loss. They can help you navigate the remaking of life after your beloved mother's passing. You can find tranquility and comfort amidst the pain by giving voice to your feelings. The intention is to assist you in coming to terms with your emotions and allowing them to flow naturally, ultimately helping you to heal and appreciate the beautiful life your mother lived and the enduring impact she had on your heart.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 42 Heartfelt Loss of Mother Quotes to Comfort and Console You