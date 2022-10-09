Discover ways to survive your mid-life crisis without disrupting your partner's life

A lot of people start to assess their lives and determine what is and isn't working. Then we suddenly realise that life is limited and that the clock is ticking. This knowledge may cause anxiety and a midlife crisis for many people. Here’s how you can survive your midlife crisis without disrupting the life you’ve worked hard to build.

Many of us take a minute to reflect on our life as we reach middle age. It feels as though we were fired out of a cannon at the start of our lives. As many of us complete educational goals, establish friends, decide on careers, settle down with significant others, have children, raise them as best we can, and make retirement plans, time never seems to slow down. Life eventually slows down, giving us more time to consider our lives, the people we've become, and the direction we seem to be heading.

Quiet Meditation

A excellent technique to get in touch with your inner self and develop fresh ideas is through mindful meditation. It has been demonstrated that meditation can lessen the signs of anxiety and sadness, enhance attention and concentration, raise self-awareness, and improve physical health. It is not necessary to concentrate or recite a mantra when seated in the lotus position. Simply put, mindful meditation is the process of being conscious of your thoughts through introspection and reflection. Once you start practising, you may do it whenever you want, anywhere, for as little as 2 minutes or as long as an hour.

Introspect and change certain toxic patterns

Reconsider what in your life needs to stay and what needs to depart. Midlife presents an opportunity for change. It might be as easy as painting a room in your home, making the decision to change careers, quitting some harmful friendships, or finally getting in shape. Now is the moment to start making decisions that are driven by your needs, not those of others. Many people may find this difficult because they start to feel guilty and think we're being selfish. It might be time to reconsider your boundaries if you discover that you struggle with this.

Ditch social media

When was the last time you enjoyed yourself after using social media? It's no secret that excessive use of social media can cause emotions of worthlessness, pessimism, envy, and melancholy. Instead of wasting hours looking through the highlights of other people's lives, consider what you could accomplish.