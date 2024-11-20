170 Funny Anniversary Quotes And Wishes for Couples to Elicit Laughter

Anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating with immense love, appreciation, gratitude, and laughter. For a fun-loving couple or anyone who prefers rom-coms over dramas, the joyous occasion is just an excuse to laugh a little more with a dash of romance. To wish each other or any quirky pair in a unique yet loving way, sharing funny anniversary quotes and wishes can definitely be a good idea. You can add it as a note, write it in their greeting card, or simply post it as a caption.

Funny quotes for marriage anniversaries have a sense of humor with true love imbibed in them. After all, the profound words capture the right essence with the reason behind why so many couples agree that laughter is the key to a good marriage.

Love and laughter are a winning combination to celebrate not just the special day but the commitment of a quirky couple.

Whether you are looking for some funny anniversary quotes for your husband, wife, friends, or siblings, make sure you personalize them a little and keep things light-hearted. As you scroll down, you will find a variety of funny marriage anniversary quotes, greetings, and wishes. So, get ready to bookmark not just one or two but plenty of them.

Funny Anniversary Quotes for Couples That’ll Make Them Burst Into Laughter

1. "Happy anniversary! I want to spend the rest of my money with you."



2. "Forgot to cancel my 30-day marriage trial... Phew!"



3. "There's no one else in the world I'd rather have snoring next to me."



4. "A happy marriage is basically like an endless sleepover with a best friend."



5. "We're the perfect pair. You're the jelly to my peanut butter, the tonic to my gin, the mold to my cheese... I do really love stinky blue cheese."



6. "Today we celebrate the best decision you've ever made."



7. "This box of chocolates reminds me of you — sweet, salty, nutty and very addictive."



8. "Let's jump into the richly imagined future together for another whole year of questionable adventures."



9. "You're my lifetime subscription to love."

Advertisement

10. "Beyond grateful (and relieved) that we both swiped right."

Popular Funny Wedding Anniversary Quotes And Greetings

11. "A good marriage would be between a blind wife and a deaf husband." — Michel De Montaigne



12. "A marriage anniversary is the celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance, and tenacity. The order varies for any given year." — Paul Sweeney



13. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey



14. “Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on x-rays, but you know it's there.” — George Burns

Read More: 100+ Relationship Quotes That Are Funny, Cute, And Relatable

Funny Quotes from Movies, Television, And Books

15. "You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." — It’s a Wonderful Life



16. "She's your lobster. Come on, you guys. It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You know what, you can actually see old lobster couples, walking around their tank, you know, holding claws." — Friends



17. "I know a few things about love. Horrible, terrible, awful, awful things.” — The Office



18. “Listen to me, mister. You’re my knight in shining armor. Don’t you forget it.” — On Golden Pond

Advertisement

19. “Marriage is terrifying. It's like flying, you know. You're filled with a mortal dread, but if you find someone you feel safe with, it's like…flying! But if you got someone that is really there for you, someone you can depend on, you're gonna be fine.” — How I Met Your Mother



20. “It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.” — Good Will Hunting



21. “Marriage is like a tense, unfunny, version of Everybody Loves Raymond. Only it doesn't last 22. It lasts forever." — Knocked Up

22. “After a while, you just want to be with the one that makes you laugh.” — Sex and the City



23. “If you’re ever with a girl who’s too good for you, marry her.” — Valentine’s Day



24. “It seems to me that love is everywhere. Often, it’s not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there. If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” — Love Actually



25. “You gotta take the good with the bad. Kids, if you're gonna belong to someone, you better toughen up." — Bluey



26. "This is true love. You think this happens every day?" — The Princess Bride



27. “You make me happy. Even when you're awful, I would rather be with you, even the you that you seem to think is diminished, than with anyone else in the world." — Me Before You



28. “Me: I love you.” “Them: I know.” — The Empire Strikes Back



29. "I'd be crazy not to turn my life upside down and marry her." — You've Got Mail



30. “We both said I do, and we haven’t agreed on a single thing since.” — So I Married an Ax Murderer

Advertisement

31. “Marriage isn’t about a ring. It’s a lifelong commitment of compassion and understanding. Especially for your spouse’s idiot relations. All is forgiven.” — Chuck



32. “When you love somebody, you go deaf, dumb, and blind.” — The Way We Were



33. "Marriages don't work when one partner is happy and the other is miserable. Marriage is about both people being equally miserable." — Forget Paris

Read More: 101+ Funny Engagement Wishes for a Memorable Celebration

Funny Anniversary Wishes for Husband to Get His Rib Tickling

34. "Sorry, no refunds. Happy anniversary!"



35. "If love is blind then marriage is a real eye-opener. Thank god we're a perfect match and our married life is super hot."



36. “They say behind every great man is a great woman. So, honey, on our anniversary, I just wanted to let you know I'm behind you…judging your every move.”



37. "Saying 'I Do' to you for the rest of my life is the smartest thing I ever did."



38. "Our marriage is like a deck of cards. It includes two hearts and a diamond but also two jokers at the end of the day."



39. “Happy anniversary to the guy who can fix anything around the house except his questionable fashion choices. You’re lucky you have me!”



40. "For better or worse, I still choose you."



41. “Happy anniversary to the man who still thinks I’m hot, even when I’m in my sweatpants and no makeup. Love you!”

Advertisement

42. “Cheers to another year of pretending to know what I’m talking about and you actually listening. Happy anniversary, husband.”



43. "Another year together and I'd still choose you over a room full of puppies."

Funny Anniversary Quotes for Wife That’ll Leave Her Giggling

44. “I can't believe how lucky I am to have a wife who can tolerate all of my antics. Happy anniversary!”



45. “It would be hard to picture a life without you. I mean who would pay the mortgage?”



46. "My love for you still gives me the same feeling as when I see my food coming at a restaurant."



47. "I know that loving me isn't always easy, but at least it's worth it."



48. "Being married to me for the rest of your life is the real anniversary gift."



49. “I'm still not sure how I convinced you to marry me, but I'm glad I did. Happy anniversary.”



50. "Don't pinch me, I'm living in my favorite rom-com with you."



51. “Happy anniversary, my love. I never knew being married meant I’d have someone to pick out my clothes each day, tell me how to wear my hair, and give me driving instructions.”



52. "Even though we have more grey hair, wrinkles, and body aches, celebrating our marriage anniversary never gets old."



53. "Choosing you makes up for all the bad decisions I've ever made."

Advertisement

Read More: 110+ Wedding Anniversary Wishes for Wife to Make Her Sentimental

Funny Anniversary Quotes for Parents That’ll Make Them Chuckle

54. “You two are a classic couple, like peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin and the TV remote and the couch cushion. Here's to many more years of perfect pairings!”



55. “Well, you both made it another year without one of you ending up dead or in jail. I call that a win. Happy anniversary!”



56. “I’m relieved that neither of you ghosted the other! Happy anniversary!”



57. “Let’s commemorate the day you both decided to stop looking for someone better.”



58. “Mom and Dad, you're not just an inspiration; you're a hilarious reality show. Keep the episodes coming!”



59. “Happy anniversary! Here’s to never again having a moment to yourself.”



60. “Congratulations on defeating the odds in your marriage.”

61. “We hope you celebrate your special day in style, even if that style is pajamas, slippers, and an 8 pm bedtime. We love you!”



62. “This serves as a yearly reminder that you are still legally wed.”



63. “Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad! Thanks for proving that love (and a whole lot of patience) can truly last a lifetime.”

Funny Happy Anniversary Quotes from Notable People And Writers

64. “My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” — Winston Churchill



65. "Love is sharing your popcorn." — Charles Schultz



66. “Then there was a man who said, 'I never knew what real happiness was until I got married; by then it was too late.’” — Oscar Wilde



67. “Don't smother each other. No one can grow in the shade.” — Leo Buscaglia



68. “The bonds of matrimony are like any other bonds—they mature slowly.” — Peter De Vries



69. “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” — Ruth Graham



70. “To keep your marriage brimming, with love in the loving cup, whenever you're wrong, admit it; Whenever you're right, shut up.” — Ogden Nash



71. “Marriage is an alliance entered into by a man who can't sleep with the window shut, and a woman who can't sleep with the window open.” — George Bernard Shaw



72. “A man’s best fortune or his worst is his wife.” — Robert Louis Stevenson



73. “Marriage is the bond between a person who never remembers anniversaries and another who never forgets them.” — Ogden Nash



74. “We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love—true love.” — Robert Fulghum



75. “An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have. The older she gets the more interested he is in her.” — Agatha Christie



76. “I have heard that whoever loves is in no condition old.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



77. “Women marry men hoping they will change. Men marry women hoping they will not.” — Albert Einstein



78. “Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterward.” — Benjamin Franklin



79. "Marriage is like twirling a baton, turning a handspring or eating with chopsticks; it looks easy until you try it." —Helen Rowland



80.“Love is an ideal thing, marriage a real thing.”— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Advertisement

81. “I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one's wife happy. First, let her think she's having her own way. And second, let her have it.” — Lyndon B. Johnson



82. “Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop.” — H. L. Mencken



83. “After 45 years of marriage, when I have an argument with my wife, if we don't agree, we do what she wants. But, when we agree, we do what I want!” — Jacques Pepin



84. “By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you'll become happy; if you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher.”— Socrates



85. “Love like there’s no tomorrow, and if tomorrow comes, love again.”— Max Lucado



86. “In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg



87. “Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.” — Joan Crawford



88. “A marriage is always made up of two people who are prepared to swear that only the other one snores.”— Terry Pratchett



89. “Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it is also remembering to take out the trash.” — Joyce Brothers



90. “Remember that creating a successful marriage is like farming: You have to start over again every morning.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr



91. “Try praising your wife, even if it does frighten her at first.” — Billy Sunday



92. “Marriage is like putting your hand into a bag of snakes in the hope of pulling out an eel.”—Leonardo da Vinci

Read More: 65+ Wedding Anniversary Wishes to Husband to Mark the Joyous Occasion

Funny Anniversary Quotes for Friends from Songs

93. “Seven years is a long, long while/Somehow you still make me smile/I'd say almost most of the time.” — “I Like You” by Ben Rector



94. “Your love is better than ice cream/Better than anything else that I've tried.” — “Ice” by Sarah McLachlan



95. “When I get older losing my hair/Many years from now/Will you still be sending me a Valentine/Birthday greetings bottle of wine/If I'd been out till quarter to three/Would you lock the door/Will you still need me, will you still feed me/When I'm sixty-four.” — “When I’m 64” by The Beatles



96. “In spite of ourselves/We'll end up a-sittin' on a rainbow/Against all odds/Honey, we're the big door prize." — "In Spite Of Ourselves," Iris DeMent and John Pine



97. “I neglect you when I'm working/When I need attention, I tend to nag/I'm a host of imperfection/And you see past all that/I'm a peasant by some standards/But in your eyes I'm a queen/You see potential in all my flaws/And that's exactly what I mean.” — “Flaws and All” by Beyoncé



98. “You're sublime/You're a turkey dinner/You're the time of a Derby winner/I'm a toy balloon that's fated soon to pop/But if, baby, I'm the bottom/You're the top." — "You're the Top" by Cole Porter



99. “If my gray hair shows, I'll be fine/If my waistline grows, I'll be fine/Even when time takes its toll/I'll stay young for the rest of my life/With you, I'll stay young for the rest of my life.” — “The Rest of Our Life” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Advertisement

100. “I'd buy you Rogaine/When you start losing all your hair/Sew on patches/To all you tear/'Cause I love you more than I could ever promise/And you take me the way I am.” — “The Way I Am” by Ingrid Michaelson



101. "Clowns to the left of me!/Jokers to the right!/Here I am stuck in the middle with you" — "Stuck In The Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel



102. “Love is all that I can give to you/Love is more than just a game for two/Two in love can make it, take my heart and please don't break it/Love was made for me and you.” — “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole



103. “I'll miss you, kiss you, give you my coat when you are cold/Need you, feed you, and even let you hold the remote control/So let me do the dishes in our kitchen sink/Put you to bed when you've had too much to drink/Oh I could be the man who grows old with you.” — “Grow Old With You” from The Wedding Singer



104. “And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me/And at every table, I'll save you a seat.” — “Lover” by Taylor Swift



105. “I wanna be your vacuum cleaner/Breathing in your dust/I wanna be your Ford Cortina/I will never rust/If you like your coffee hot/Let me be your coffee pot/You call the shots/I wanna be yours.” — “I Wanna Be Yours” by John Cooper Clarke





Romantic And Funny Happy Anniversary Quotes

106. “A wedding anniversary is the celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance and tenacity. The order varies for any given year.” — Paul Sweeney



107. "You'll always be the only person I send heart eye emojis to." — Unknown



108. "Let's pinky swear we'll celebrate every wedding anniversary like it's our first." — Unknown



109. “Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust



110. “Love one another and you will be happy. It's as simple and as difficult as that.” — Michael Leunig



111. "You don't marry the person you can live with—you marry the person you can't live without." — Unknown



112. “More marriages might survive if the partners realized that sometimes the better comes after the worse.” — Doug Larson



113. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim



114. "Each and every day you're my favorite notification." — Unknown



115. “How bold one gets when one is sure of being loved.” — Sigmund Freud



116. "The bravest thing that men do is love women." — Mort Sahl



117. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin



118. “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones



119. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn



120. "A good relationship is where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal." — Anonymous

Advertisement

121. “A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” — Dave Willis



122. "True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen." — Francois de la Rochefoucauld



123. “I can't see anything I don't like about you.” — Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind



124. "Love is being stupid together." — Paul Valery



125. “I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Read More: 85 Heartfelt Wedding Anniversary Wishes for Sister to Celebrate Love

Funny Anniversary Phrases from Comedians And Actors

126. “I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner



127. “Being a good husband is like being a good stand-up comic—you need ten years before you can even call yourself a beginner.” — Jerry Seinfeld



128. "As a man in a relationship, you have a choice: You can be right or you can be happy." — Ralphie May



129. “Only married people can understand how you can be miserable and happy at the same time.” — Chris Rock



130. “Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?” — Groucho Marx



131. "Our wedding was many years ago. The celebration continues to this day.” — Gene Perret



132. "A good marriage is like a casserole: Only those responsible for it really know what goes in it." — Unknown



133. "Look, you want to know what marriage is really like? Fine. You wake up, she's there. You come back from work, she's there. You fall asleep, she's there. You eat dinner, she's there. You know? I mean, I know that sounds like a bad thing, but it's not." — Ray Romano



134. “Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight.” — Phyllis Diller



135. “You can't stay mad at somebody who makes you laugh.” — Jay Leno



136. “They say all marriages are made in heaven, but so are thunder and lightning.” — Clint Eastwood



137. “I married for love but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses cannot be ignored.” — Cameron Esposito



138. “Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.” — Erma Bombeck



139. “There are only three things women need in life: food, water, and compliments.” — Chris Rock



140. "True love is singing karaoke ‘Under Pressure' and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part." — Mindy Kaling

141. “Some people ask the secret of our long marriage. We take time to go to a restaurant two times a week. A little candlelight, dinner, soft music and dancing. She goes Tuesdays, I go Fridays.” — Henny Youngman



Funny Anniversary Lines for Milestone Years

142. “Congratulations on completing your yearlong trial. I’m hoping you decide to stay together.”



143. “Happy 50th anniversary! We may argue over the thermostat setting more than ever, but hey, at least we still agree on who gets the last slice of pizza!”



144. “Happy anniversary! We made it a whole year without accidentally setting the house on fire. Here's to many more (hopefully fire-free) years!”



145. “Happy 5th anniversary! Five years, 60 months, 260 weeks, or 1,825 days — however you count it, it all adds up to love.”



146. “Happy 10-year anniversary. In dog years, we'd probably both be dead by now!”



147. “Cheers to 40 years of marriage – or as I like to call it, the ultimate partnership in crime! May our love continue to be as timeless as our questionable fashion choices from the 80s.”



148. “Double digits, baby! We must be doing something right...or at least tolerating each other exceptionally well.”



149. “Happy 5th anniversary! High five! We've officially been married longer than most reality TV marriages last.”



150. “Twenty-five years ago, you began your journey together. Today, you celebrate a lifetime of love (and laughter)! Happy silver anniversary!”

Funny Anniversary Wishes for Couples Who Love Everything Quirky

151. “Happy Anniversary! May your love story continue to be the envy of us single folks...until we find someone to tolerate our quirks too! But seriously, congrats on another year of making it work. You two inspire us all.”



152. “Happy Anniversary! You two are living proof that opposites attract...and somehow manage to stay together.”



153. “Happy Anniversary! Here's to another year of successfully tolerating each other."



154. “Happy Anniversary! You two are like the perfect sitcom couple – hilarious, bickering, and ultimately inseparable. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and inside jokes that leave the rest of us scratching our heads.”



155. “They say love is blind, but marriage sure restores your sight...to all the little quirks you missed while dating.”



156. “They say marriage is a journey. Well, buckle up, because this crazy train isn't slowing down anytime soon! Happy Anniversary!”



157. “Marriage is all about finding that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. I’m so glad you found yours! Happy Anniversary!”



158. “Happy Anniversary! Here's to another year of proving that couples therapy actually works...sometimes.”



159. “If love is an amazing dream, then marriage is the alarm clock.”



160. “The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret. But whatever you two are doing is working…keep it up!”

Funny Anniversary One-liners to Share over Text

161. “Congratulations on your achievement! Here’s to another year of sorrow and pain.”



162. "Love is great but a little 'rizz' never hurts either (and you've got lots of it)."



163. “Happy anniversary! Keep loving, laughing, and annoying each other for years to come.”



164. "You guys are proof that soulmates do exist – as long as you’re both crazy enough!"



165. "Congrats on being weird together for another year!"



166. “Congrats on finding the one person who shares your unique sense of humor."



167. "Happy anniversary to the couple who proves that crazy and love go hand-in-hand!"

With such a bank of funny anniversary quotes and wishes, the couple is bound to have a hearty laugh. Keeping things lighthearted and humorous also allows one to strengthen their relationship through life's ups and downs. After all, laughter is the secret ingredient that solidifies one’s bond and fosters companionship for a lifetime.

Bookmarking, sharing, or writing down a couple of funny anniversary quotes for couples is the best approach to celebrating a relationship's milestone. Moreover, the whimsical touch, rib-tickling messages, teasing remarks, and playful banter prove that the couple who laughs together stays together!