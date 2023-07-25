Inspiring Heart-touching Quotes: Words That Stir the Soul

When it comes to expressing your feelings in a relationship, a simple "I love you" may not always be enough. That's why finding the right words becomes crucial, and that's where heart-touching quotes come into play. Describing the depth of your emotions requires something more exciting and enchanting. If you struggle with finding the perfect words, you're not alone.

Many people face this challenge. That's why we've gathered a curated selection of the best romantic and heart-touching quotes to assist you in conveying the magnitude of your love for your sweetheart. So, let's embark on this journey together and explore a collection of profound love quotes for him. Get ready to be inspired!

111 Heart-touching Quotes That Will Soothe Your Heart

Heart-touching True Love Quotes

1. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

2. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

3. “Take my love. I’ll never ask for too much. Just all that you are. And everything that you do.” — Whitney Houston

4. “I love you begins by I, but it ends up by you.” — Charles de Leusse

5. “I love you with every beat of my heart.” — Anonymous

6. “You want to know who I’m in love with? Read the first word again.” — Anonymous

7. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

8. “I love you because you join me in my weirdness.” — Anonymous

9. “I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake.” — Anonymous

10. “Baby it’s you. You’re the one I love, You’re the one I need, You’re the only one I see.” — Beyonce

11. “When the evening shadows and the stars appear. And there is no one there to dry your tears. Oh, I hold you for a million years. To make you feel my love.” — Adele

12. “He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Bronte

13. “I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do anything but think about him. At night I dream of him, all day I wait to see him, and when I do see him my heart turns over,and I think I will faint with desire.” — Philippa Gregory

14. “I need you like a heart needs a beat.” — Anonymous

15. “You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling.” — Jessie Burton

16. “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that 1you bring out.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

17. “I love you and I don’t want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.” — Anonymous

18. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

19. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

Touching Quotations About Life

20. “Live life as if everything is rigged in your favor.” — Rumi

21. “To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.” — Thich-Nhat Hanh

22. “If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is be present in the present. Gratefully.” — Maya Angelou

23. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”― Mae West

24. “We have to dare to be ourselves, however frightening or strange that self may prove to be.”― May Sarton

25. “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”― J.K. Rowling

26. “A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.”― George Bernard Shaw

27. “Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”― Dr. Seuss

28. “The most important thing is to enjoy your life–to be happy–it’s all that matters.”― Audrey Hepburn

29. “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”― Kurt Vonnegut

30. “I am life that wants to live, in the midst of life that wants to live.” — Albert Schweitzer

31. “You have never really lived until you’ve done something for someone who can never repay you.” — John Bunyan

32. “People aren’t born good or bad. Maybe they’re born with tendencies either way, but it's the way you live your life that matters.”― Cassandra Clare

33. “If my life is going to mean anything, I have to live it myself.”― Rick Riordan

34. “I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.”― Douglas Adams

35. “The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of all.”― Walt Disney

36. “Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn’t stop for anybody.”― Stephen Chbosky

37. “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”― Ralph Waldo Emerson

38. “Everyone in life is going to hurt you; you just have to figure out which people are worth the pain.” — Bob Marley

39. “No matter what has happened. No matter what you’ve done. No matter what you will do. I will always love you. I swear it.” — C.J. Redwine

40. “Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”― Roy T. Bennett

Heart-touching Love Quotes for Wife

41. “The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” — Charles de Leusse

42. “There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless.” — Leo Christopher

43. “I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks

44. “And there is no, no song I could sing, and there is no combination of words I could say, but I will still tell you one thing, we’re better together.” — Jack Johnson

45. “And I can’t help but stare, cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes.” — Justin Timberlake

46. “We are asleep until we fall in love!” — Leo Tolstoy

47. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

48. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein

49. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery

50. “He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” — Leo Tolstoy

51. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” — Pablo Neruda

52. “And when you’re needing your space to do some navigating, I’ll be here patiently waiting to see what you find.” — Jason Mraz

53. “Well, I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home.” — Ed Sheeran

54. “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau

55. “I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.” — A.S. Byatt

56. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

57. “You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be.” — Goo Goo Dolls

58. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

59. “I feel wonderful because I see the love light in your eyes, and the wonder of it all is that you just don’t realize how much I love you.” — Eric Clapton

60. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle

Meaningful Heart-touching Quotes

61. “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” — Elizabeth Evans

62. “Love means having to say you’re sorry every fifteen minutes.” — John Lennon

63. “Love is like pi — natural, irrational, and very important.” — Lisa Hoffman

64. “We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love—true love.” — Robert Fulghum

65. “Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you.” — Dolly Parton

66. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

67. “Love is an ocean of emotions entirely surrounded by expenses.” — Thomas Dewar

68. “Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns

69. “A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him.” — Brendan Francis

70. “Love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” — Pablo Neruda

71. “Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces.” — Rumi

72. “You make me want to be a better man.” — Melvin Udall

73. “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” — Ingrid Bergman

74. “Love: a temporary insanity, curable by marriage.” — Ambrose Bierce

75. “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.” — Pearl Bailey

76. “Love is like Heaven, but it can hurt like Hell.” — Anonymous

77. “Love does not dominate; it cultivates.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

78. “The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” — Henry Miller

79. “I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Heart-touching Relationship Quotes

80. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher

81. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne

82. “Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” — Victor Hugo

83. “I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one… you never give up.” — Crazy, Stupid, Love

84. “I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” — William Blake

85. “Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

86. “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” — Albert Einstein

87. “I never knew how to worship until I knew how to love.”- Henry Ward Beecher

88. “Life is trying things to see if they work.” — Ray Bradbury

89. “You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” — Maya Angelou

90. “If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

91. “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw

92. “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” — Oscar Wilde

93. “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” ― Robert Frost

94. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” ― Albert Einstein

95. “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” ― Mark Twain

96. “Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans.” ― Allen Saunders

97. “Everything you can imagine is real.” ― Pablo Picasso

98. “I’m the one that’s got to die when it’s time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to.” ― Jimi Hendrix

99. “The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time.”― Mark Twain

100. “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road’ll take you there” ― George Harrison

101. “All God does is watch us and kill us when we get boring. We must never, ever be boring.” ― Chuck Palahniuk

102. “Never stop showing someone how much they mean to you.” — Anonymous

103. “To lose balance sometimes for love is part of living a balanced life.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

104. “Truth is, everybody is going to hurt you; you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” ― Bob Marley.

105. “Love never dies a natural death.” ― Anais Nin

106. “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” ― Princess Diana

107. “What’s broken can be mended, what’s hurt can be healed. No matter how dark it gets, the sun’s gonna rise again” — Meredith Grey

108. “Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving” — Terry Pratchett

109. “At the core of your heart, you are perfect and pure. No one and nothing can alter that.” — Amit Ray

110. “Beauty is in the heart of the beholder.” — H. G. Wells

111. “Together, people with good hearts and fine minds can move the world.” — William J. Clinton

Conclusion

Whether you're seeking quotes to embellish your Valentine's Day card, send a sweet goodnight message, or even propose with heartfelt words, these heart-touching quotes are here to inspire you to express your deepest emotions. They are a thoughtful means to infuse passion into your relationship and reignite that romantic spark. So, prepare to be inspired, and let these sweet quotes and sayings guide you in expressing your true feelings.

