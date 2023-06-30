How Long Does a Crush Last: The Rollercoaster of Emotions

A crush is one of the most thrilling but baffling journeys one may have in the world of the heart. It's an emotional tornado that lifts us off our feet and carries us to a realm of magic, from sneaky glimpses to rushing heartbeats. But in the middle of the flying butterfly and fantasies, we can't help but wonder: How long does a crush last? Get ready for a captivating journey as we explore the mysteries of infatuation and untangle the confusing timeline.

The fascinating discovery will help you navigate your crushes while sharing tales and giving you tips about the resilient nature of the human heart. Whether you're seeking solace in a fleeting infatuation while gripping