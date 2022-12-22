Do I Love Him? 21 Signs to Discover Your Feelings

Love is complex, and has no definition whatsoever. But when we meet someone and click with them instantly, we often get lost in wandering thoughts asking ourselves 'Do I love him’, or is it just a crush?' 'Will he love me back', 'Does he know I love him?', 'How do I confess my feelings to him?', and so on. The answers to these questions will be unraveled only once you recognize your emotions. Although love cannot be defined in words. Researchers have found that the brain of a person in love looks very different from one experiencing lust. Our brain undergoes a lot of changes when we fall in love. It releases chemicals that are associated with the reward circuit, and produces a plethora of emotional and physical responses including racing hearts, red cheeks, intense passion, and sweaty palms. Physically, our brain reacts to love, but how to comprehend if it's love, lust, or infatuation? Is there a sure-shot way to know if you have fallen in love with someone? The answer is yes!

Below are some of the ways to recognize your emotions for a man and get the answer to the question, 'Do I love him?' Do I Love Him? 10 Signs You Are Dazzled by The Beauty of Love 1. You Constantly Think About Him

Once you are charmed by a man, you'll end up thinking about him all day long. Maybe you are at work, or are busy with other activities, however, at the back of your mind, he'll be there. People who are in love often spend most of their waking hours musing over their beloved. So, if you find yourself thinking about someone constantly, you may be head over heels in love with him. 2. You Want to Devote Time to Him

How do you know if you love him? It's easy - if you wish to spend as much time as possible with him, and your heart flutters whenever you are with him, it means Cupid has sent you the apple of your eye. Maybe you have a busy schedule, but for him, you devise a plan so that you can spend quality time with him, and have a conversation. If his company makes you feel so special that you take time out of your hectic schedule for him, it means it's more than a crush. 3. You Are Curious to Know Everything About Him

Are you always thinking about his likes and dislikes? Do you want to know how he likes to spend his weekends? Being in love often makes us feel curious about the other person – we want to know his interests and priorities to know him better. So, if you often catch yourself being curious about him, you may be in love. 4. You Think He Is Special

Perfection is something that no person attains, however, for a woman deeply in love with her man, he is the most special and unique person in the world. When you are in love, you begin to think your beloved is special and unique. This belief is coupled with an inability to feel love and intense romance for anyone else. 5. You Overlook His Negative Traits

I don't know if I love him – if you find yourself asking this question over and over again, then behold for a while. Love truly brings the best out of a person! When in true love, we often overlook the negative traits of a person and look for the positives because that's what attracts us to the other person in the first place. According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a love relationship is more successful when people idealize their partners. But, take this with a pinch of salt because sometimes, not focusing on the negative traits at all can do more harm than good. While it is fine to focus on the positive attributes of a person's personality, it is equally crucial to not ignore red flags. Source: psycnet.apa.org 6. You Are Empathetic Toward Him

Empathy is an honorable virtue that we all should hold. When in love, people's empathetic abilities multiply ten times, and they feel the other person's pain as their own. If the question 'Do I love him?' is eating your brain alive day and night, then here's a tip for you to recognize your feelings — if you cannot bear to see him in pain and are able to put your foot in his shoes, you may be in love with him. Remember, empathy is not to be confused with sympathy. Sympathy is when we feel pity for someone's situation, while empathy is our ability to understand how someone feels. 7. You Check Your Phone Constantly

One of the best ways to get an answer to the question 'I don't know if I love him or am I just lonely?' is to address your behavior. When we are intrigued by a person and share a deep bond with them, we want to converse with them and be around them. If you find yourself fiddling with your phone constantly to check for messages or a call from him, you may have developed strong feelings for him. Do you feel excited when his name pops up on your phone? If yes, then it means you are falling in love with him. 8. You Are Nervous Around Him

Love is profound, and it makes us behave differently. More often than not, it happens that when women are accompanied by their beloved, they act nervous around them. ‘Is my hair looking great today? Am I eating in a sophisticated manner?’ Questions like these may arise when you feel anxious or nervous around him and worry about your appearance. Such anxiety and nervousness may be an indication that you are falling in love with him. 9. You Feel Safe Around Him

'Do I love him or the idea of him?' Solving this question can be daunting for you. But, you can get the answer to this by addressing how you feel around him. When we are in love with someone, we have a sense of comfort with them and feel safe. When a man is humble, supportive, charming, and loyal, a woman feels safe with him. Ask yourself if you feel emotionally and physically safe with him. Also, would he do anything to protect you? If yes, congrats! You have got a gem of a guy with you. 10. You Are Comfortable While Opening up to Him

Love is a pure feeling that allows us to unmask our weaknesses and share our secrets and flaws with our loved ones. When in love, you don't need to put up a facade and pretend to be someone you are not. If you feel comfortable sharing your deepest secrets, and desires with him, it is highly possible that you love him. Trust is a building foundation of a relationship, and opening up to him means you have the utmost faith in him. 11. You Re-Read Old Conversations

Happy memories strengthen a love bond and are an important essence of a relationship. If you catch yourself re-reading your old texts with him, or reliving sweet memories you share with him, it means you may be steering toward love. 'Do I love him?', the answer to this is yes if you catch yourself reminiscing about happy moments with him. 12. You Feel More Energetic

Love gives you wings to fly, and the energy to conquer the world. The power of true love is such that it can make you invincible and confident enough to achieve the impossible. Love is like a magic potion that amplifies everything you do, and adds happiness and success to your life. 13. You Don't Always Need Words to Communicate

You may feel awkward with the silence among strangers, but that may not be the case with the man you love. 'Do you really love him?' — you can know this by sitting with him and observing the situation in silence. If you two are comfortable gazing at the sky, staring at each other, and enjoying each other's company without uttering a word, it is a clear sign that you love him. 14. You Think About The Future with Him

If you include him in your future endeavors, it is a sign you are in love with him. Longing for emotional union, and seeking out ways to have a future together, are signs that tell you are in love. You may be making plans to move into his house, travel together, or get married. 15. You Think of Seeking out His Help in Distressing Situations

Who comes into your mind first when you face any problem? If it's him, then it indicates you are in love with him. Whether it is love or infatuation, you can clearly differentiate between the two by addressing how you think about him when facing some trouble. If you feel comforted by the mere thought of his presence in stressful situations, it means you value his presence in your life, and he is the special one. 16. You Are Spellbound by Everything He Does

Love brightens up everybody's life and releases happy hormones, giving a feeling of euphoria whenever you think about him. People pay attention to little details of the other person they like, and are also intrigued by each and everything they do. So, if you have a bright smile on your face whenever you are around him and feel joyous even at the small things he does, you may be falling for him. 17. Your Past Doesn't Haunt You Anymore

Many times, we are scarred due to our past relationships, and the thought of falling in love again scares us. If your mind is stuck on the question 'Do I love him or not?', you can unfold the mystery by addressing your present feelings about love. If you are not haunted by your past, and it doesn't hurt you anymore, it is a sign you are ready to develop a beautiful relationship with your lover. 18. You Are Willing to Make Compromises for Him

There is no relationship without some adjustments, compromises, and sacrifices. Ego is one of the biggest killers of true love, and so, if you find yourself making little adjustments and compromises for him willingly, it means he means the world to you. 19. You Don't Find Anyone Else Charming

When you are in love, you are less likely to be attracted to someone else. True love makes us close the door of our hearts and give the key to our partner. It is a natural instinct to stop checking out other men when in love. If you see your entire world in his eyes, and are not attracted to anyone else, you are truly in love with him. 20. You Are Often Reminded of Him

Has it ever happened to you that you met someone, fell in love, and then everything reminds you of them? It is more common than people think, and it happens because you miss this person a lot, and cannot get him out of your head. 21. His Happiness Matters a Lot to You

This goes without saying – when you are in love, all you want is to see them happy. If you want to know 'How do I know I love him?, then ask yourself whether his success matters to you or not. Also find the answer to whether you will choose his happiness over yours or not? If yes, then you have got yourself in a deep connection with him. Conclusion Love can warm the cockles of your heart, so if you have found your soulmate, and are thinking 'Do I love him?’ then take the help of the signs mentioned above. If he is the one, do not hesitate to confess your feelings and start a loving relationship with him.

ALSO READ: Top 100+ Nicknames for Husband to Express Your Love