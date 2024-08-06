How to Make a Girl Like You over Text And Win Her Affection

Messaging is a great way to know a girl better, including her likes and dislikes. If you wish to impress her, you must strike the right chords of her heart with utmost care. To evoke feelings of attraction, learning the secrets to how to make a girl like you over text is like finding a valuable treasure.

After knowing how to make her blush over text, your conversation will flow naturally. If you tend to overthink certain things or don’t want to make flirting too obvious, our list of tips will help you in the best way possible. From interesting questions to ask a girl over text to understanding her thoughts, you soak it all up. By taking the right steps forward and avoiding pitfalls while sending text messages , you can woo her effortlessly.

Whether you want to know how to flirt with a girlfriend over text or simply want to impress a girl you recently bumped into, keep in mind the below tips and techniques. Our cherry-picked secrets will never make you run out of topics, instead, they will help make your chit-chats interesting and worth remembering. Let’s get started!

30 Tips on How to Get a Girl to Like You over Text

1. Compliment Her

If you are wondering what to say to a girl over text, then shower some compliments upon her! Compliments make a girl blush, as they make her feel good about herself. You can express how cool she is or how pretty she looks in a dress. To keep the chat-related boredom away, begin flattering her by talking about her personality. Avoid focusing too much on her looks as it may make her uncomfortable or awkward.

1. Consider Asking Open-ended Questions

Avoid asking close-ended questions where answers are ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Instead, consider asking open-ended questions. This will keep the conversation flowing and you won’t have to struggle much about finding out how to talk to a girl over text. Her answers will unfold things that you wish to know.

3. Always Follow up on Things She Told You

A follow-up on anything that she told you will let her know that you remember previous conversations. You can bring up an already-discussed topic in a fun and interesting way or come up with fresh perspectives.

4. Share Cool And Interesting Stories

You need not brag about yourself and your liking way too much. The answer to how to make a girl like you over text is by showing her that you are interesting unknowing. You can do it by sharing cool and interesting stories. Speak to her regarding your recent trip, vacation, or anything fancy that you recently purchased.

5. Ask Her Deep Questions

To get to know a girl personally and more closely, ask her deep questions . Think of asking her about her goals, ambitions, aspirations, personal and professional goals. Avoid trying different ways to flirt with a girl over text if you don’t know her personally.

6. Try Creating an Inside Joke

If you know her in real life, try creating an inside joke related to a particular event or silly incident. Remind her of the funny thing and make her laugh.

7. Kickstart a Fun Debate

Bring on a cool topic or look for some engaging questions to ask girls over text. Pull out a common topic of interest on which you can ‘fight’ over. Pick something really random, like cuisine, movies, pets, or anything that will pique her interest.

8. Send Pictures of What You Are up to

After a few initial interactions, you must have cracked the code to how to get to know a girl over text. Now, the next step is to try spicing up the conversation by sending your pictures. Let her know what you are up to or how have you been lately. Focus on showing her your perspectives. For instance, if you are in a concert, share a couple of photos of the vibe and the venue.

9. Refrain from Sending One-word Responses

One-word responses can throw off a potential conversation. The key to knowing how to talk to a girlfriend over text or a girl you really like is to avoid one-word responses no matter what. Refrain from writing only ‘yes’, ‘no’, and ‘okay’. If you do so, she might think that you are not interested in talking to her.

10. Ask Her to Meet in Person

After you get the answers to all the good questions to ask a girl over text, ask her if she is ready to meet you in person. Face-to-face conversation really helps in creating a special and emotional connection. Texting is nice but in-person conservations are way better.

11. Tease Her

Don’t be afraid to poke her or tease her in a fun and good-natured way. Teasing will not only make her laugh but also help evoke feelings of attraction.

12. Avoid Taking Yourself Too Seriously

At times, poke fun at yourself as it will get her laughing. She will unknowingly keep her guard down, once she gets comfortable talking to you. This will also make her feel attracted to you.

13. Try to Guess Her Answers

Out of all the nice things to say to a girl over text, the best way to let her know that you have understood her inside out is by guessing her answers. This will also highlight that you are interested in her. In addition, you can turn a boring conversation into a mushy one.

14. Use Emojis, GIFs, And Other Visuals

Visuals express feelings better than words. Hence, using emojis, stickers, and GIFs will convey your thoughts and emotions, along with text. Such visuals tell stories without you typing a thousand words.

15. Don’t Overtext

Too much texting conversation can destroy the interest and spark of attraction you build in a woman. The general rule of thumb says that whoever puts the most effort into a conversation is the one who is chasing. Hence, keep the text ratio to 1:1 and drop a text just as frequently as she does.

16. Consider Texting At the Right Time

Keeping a girl interested over text isn’t difficult if you ping her at the right time. If she is a working woman, or someone pursuing her higher studies, then the best time to text is early in the evening so that she can reply after fulfilling her personal and professional commitments. Plus, your messages won’t distract her or annoy her amidst workload. On the other hand, she she is busy with work at night, you can text her at noon.

17. Think of Something Unique

To create an unforgettable impression, think of something unique to speak to her. Every interaction will bring you a step closer to knowing her better. Hence, choose your words wisely and try to create a meaningful conversation. For instance, you can ask her about her dreams or plans.

18. Consider a Good Morning/Good Night Text Strategy

A good morning or good night message will let her know that you are thinking of her at the beginning and end of the day. If she reciprocates, it means she is also thinking of you.

19. Choose a Nickname for Her

Nicknames are cute and evoke a sense of connection. Choosing a nickname for her can act as a cue that you are fond of her. Plus, it will create a personal bond between both of you.

20. Consider Mirroring Her Approach

The key to how to pull a girl over text is by mirroring her approach. This will show that you are interested and give her a chance to think about you a little more. Instead, you can also take a few hours to respond as she does, rather than replying instantly. If she teases you, tease her back. If she uses a particular emoji repeatedly, begin using it too.

21. Try to Flirt Occasionally

You can try flirting healthy but don’t make the conversation dirty. Know your limits and focus more on making her blush rather than making her awkward. The easiest way to learn how to get a girl’s attention over text is by flirting with her a little occasionally.

22. Pay Heed to Small Details

Her responses will drop cues of her personality and way of thinking. So, pay attention to all those small details and try to read between the lines only when necessary. This will help you in understanding her better. If she is busy in a meeting, then be thoughtful and put in the effort to ask her about it.

23. Try to Create Personal Memories

Creating personal memories over text is also possible if you share common interests and have mutual likings. Speak about your favorite movies, songs, or places that you wish to visit. Each time she comes across the thing that you shared, it will remind her of you.

24. Respect Her Personal Space

Don’t bother her now and then. Respect her personal space. If she is with her friends, avoid texting her at that time. She will appreciate you for allowing her to enjoy her time.

25. Share Funny Memes

You can share funny memes or look for some hilarious jokes to tell your girlfriend over text and kickstart a fun conversation occasionally. Look for more related videos and images that will make her laugh.

26. Call Her At Times

Everybody prefers talking over text, but a girl does appreciate it when a guy takes a step forward and calls first. It is a big move that speaks volumes of your persona and way of building connections. It also means that you are really into her.

27. Recommend Songs And Movies

Recommending songs and movies opens up a good space for deep conversation. If you often wonder what to talk about with a girlfriend over text, then this is the best way to start. Discuss the plot, characters, and what you guys liked and disliked the most about the song or film.

28. Keep Texts Sweet And Romantic

Some enjoy reading a lengthy paragraph on the phone whereas some like to keep it short, simple, and sweet. Hence, let your text sound sweet and romantic. There is no need to add any kind of filler sentences.

29. Create Anticipation

At times, girls don’t want a guy to text her back immediately every time. In fact, she wants a guy who is full of life. So, it is a good idea to create anticipation and make her wait a little for your text or reply.

30. Focus on Knowing Her Better

Don’t just focus on how to make a girl fall for you over text, rather, focus more on knowing her better. Send her cute, interesting, random messages, and have the potential to start an endless conversation. Let her know that you are thinking of her.

To know how to start a conversation with a girl over text, below are a few personal questions to consider. But, make sure you are ready to respond to her answers, fostering healthy communication.

Good Questions to Ask a Girl over Text to Know Her Better

1. How was your day?

2. What can I do to make your day much better?

3. Can you tell me a joke?

4. Do you listen to any podcast? Who’s your favorite?

5. I had the yummiest ice cream. Will you accompany me next time?

6. Were you waiting for me to text? (Wink emoji)

7. What are your plans for the weekend?

8. Have you heard of this story/incident?

9. What’s your favorite breakfast?

10. What has been the best part of today?



How to Rizz up a Girl Over Text And Make Her Desire You

1. Know when should you stop. If she is preoccupied, she will mostly reply using one-word answers.

2. Ask interesting questions to prevent boredom.

3. Focus on her desires and plans of settling down.

4. Ask her about her dreams, future partner, and her plans of getting married.

5. Try not to be too engrossed while texting. Keep your phone down for some time and let her desire you.

6. Flirt occasionally and naturally.

7. Don’t try to be extremely cheesy.

In addition, think of everything that can make a girl laugh over text as well as make her blush a little. Following are a few points to note to keep her interested in you and your talks.

What Not to Say And What to Say to a Girl You Like over Text

1. Don’t always be the first one to text. Wait for her to drop a message as well.

2. Avoid asking “What’s up” or “How are you?”, instead, tell her what you are doing.

3. Don’t wait for too long to text her. However, don’t reply right at the next minute.

4. Avoid flirting all the time. It will annoy her way too much.

5. Don’t get obsessed with her replies or responses. Texting her might make you anxious but hold on for some time for her to see your message and reply.

6. Avoid texting her only in the night. She might think that you only think of her while going to bed. Make sure to vary the times of the day to build a potential relationship.

7. Refrain from bombarding her with too many questions. Don’t make conversations sound like an interview.

8. Don’t ask her for pictures when you don’t know her much. It can make her uncomfortable.

9. Don’t become thirsty for her replies and responses. If she doesn’t reply for a few days, leave it up to her. You can message her post a few days but if she doesn’t reply at all, it means she is not interested. So, move on!

10. Be clear with your texts. Avoid too much sarcasm and extremely flirty texts.

11. Don’t try to be too pushy if she doesn’t directly respond with a “yes” instead of “no.”

12. Avoid harassing her with text messages if she is slow to reply.

13. Avoid confessing or saying ‘I Love You’ over text. Let your confession be the highlight of your first date.

14. Avoid treating her like your therapist. It is not right to bombard her with your problems all the time, as she needs space too.

That’s all folks! With this list of tricks and techniques, you won’t have to struggle with how to make a girl like you over text. Thanks to technology for making it easier for you to express yourself better and drop hints.

The good news is that texting makes you learn about time and patience. It is more of a process that improves your emotional bond and deepens your meaningful connection. While some of the guys are great with words, a few mess it up by being too pushy or cheesy right at the initial stage. Hence, it is not only important to learn how to give attention to a girl over text but also crucial to propose thoughtful questions to know her inside out.